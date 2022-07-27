Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk tomorrow
- Credit: James Bass
Everyone's favourite flying team will be visible over Norfolk tomorrow.
The Red Arrows will be doing a display over RAF Marham on Thursday, July 28, according to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).
The display, which departs from RAF Scampton at 3.45pm, is part of the base's Families Day.
Though the event itself is private, the display will be visible from outside the airbase.
According to NOTAM, the Red Arrows will enter Norfolk just before 4pm near King's Lynn before flying to Marham for the display.
The aerobatic display team will then fly towards Foulden at 4.30pm before they leave Norfolk.
The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire and are one of the world's premier display teams.
As well as the Red Arrows there will be a display from the RAF Falcons parachute display team.
The Red Arrows will then be in Norfolk again on Wednesday, August 17, for the Cromer Carnival.