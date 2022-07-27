News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk tomorrow

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:17 PM July 27, 2022
Red Arrows at Lowestoft Air Festival in 2012. Picture: James Bass

The Red Arrows will be over Norfolk as part of a display for an RAF Families Day - Credit: James Bass

Everyone's favourite flying team will be visible over Norfolk tomorrow.

The Red Arrows will be doing a display over RAF Marham on Thursday, July 28, according to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

The display, which departs from RAF Scampton at 3.45pm, is part of the base's Families Day.

Though the event itself is private, the display will be visible from outside the airbase.

According to NOTAM, the Red Arrows will enter Norfolk just before 4pm near King's Lynn before flying to Marham for the display.

The aerobatic display team will then fly towards Foulden at 4.30pm before they leave Norfolk.

The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire and are one of the world's premier display teams.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town
  3. 3 Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers
  1. 4 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  2. 5 Mum tells of heartache after 'carbon copy' of son's death
  3. 6 Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave
  4. 7 Watchdog finds Norfolk 'inadequate' at preventing fires in critical report
  5. 8 7 cheap or free events to look forward to in Norfolk in August
  6. 9 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
  7. 10 Council leader tells of 'stifling' maternity heat after birth of daughter

As well as the Red Arrows there will be a display from the RAF Falcons parachute display team.

The Red Arrows will then be in Norfolk again on Wednesday, August 17, for the Cromer Carnival

Skygazing
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Ross Kincaid, Elena Kuznetsova, Jacob Oddy and David Lovett from the Honingham Buck.

Food and Drink

The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_wroxham_fire_jul22

Norfolk Live News

Wroxham Barns closes due to blaze at field in Hoveton

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A large field fire has broken out in Burgate, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon