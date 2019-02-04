Search

What do you think of proposed overhaul of two Norwich streets?

04 February, 2019 - 12:16
Tombland after previous roadworks in 2015 were finished. The area could be set for another overhaul. Picture: Archant

Two streets in central Norwich could be set for an extensive overhaul under new council proposals.

Norwich City and Norfolk County councils are seeking feedback on proposed changes to transport routes and public spaces around Tombland and Upper King Street.

The project aims to improve walking and cycling links and access to public transport, and make the area more accessible for disabled people.

A public drop-in event is taking place in Tombland tomorrow (Tuesday) between 3pm and 7pm at St George’s Church, where members of the councils will be on hand to answer questions.

People will also be able to complete a consultation about the proposals, which is available online at www.norfolk.gov.uk/tombland.

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth at Norwich City Council, said: “We’d like feedback on the plans from anyone who visits, lives in or uses the area to help shape the version of the scheme that will be put forward for funding.

“This consultation is just on the initial ideas for the project but we’d like as many people as possible to get involved to help us take the project into the next phase of development.”

A £2.75m highways project is already under way in the area to change transport routes, which is expected to take more than nine months.

Work to completely pedestrianise Upper King Street between Rose Lane and Agricultural Hall Plain which began in late October caused weeks of disruption, and the second phase of the works around Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street started in January.

Main features of the scheme include landscaping and wider pavements, new crossing facilities and a new cycle track to join the cycle lane on Cattle Market Street, which was put in place as part of improvements around Westlegate in 2017.

In January Konectbus complained to the city and county councils about a “total lack of policing” of the Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street roadworks, following a day of delays and disruption caused by diversions.

• Information about the proposals for Upper King Street and Tombland will be on display in the first floor landing of City Hall until Thursday, February 28, from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

