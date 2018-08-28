Search

Bus company makes complaint to council after roadworks cause severe delays in central Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:56 19 January 2019

A bus company has said it has made a complaint to the council over “total lack of policing” of roadworks which caused severe traffic delays.

Roadworks at Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street in Norwich on Saturday caused disruptions to a number of Konect Bus services in the city.

Throughout the day the bus company has been updating followers on Twitter about the severe delays caused in the Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane area which led to all buses from the railway station being diverted via Riverside and Rouen Road.

Some commuters in the city centre were also unable to catch the bus from stops at Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street and St Stephens Street due to the diversions.

The traffic delay took place throughout the afternoon from around 12pm with some services being delayed by up to 40 minutes.

It said the disruption in central Norwich subsided around 4pm but there were still delays of up to 15 minutes on some services.

In one post it said an official complaint has been made to Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council about the queuing traffic caused by the roadworks.

It said: “We have made a complaint to Norfolk/Norwich City council highways regarding today as this was caused by a total lack of policing in the roadworks at Rose Lane and the queue beyond the “no queuing beyond this point” sign outside Castle Mall.”

Highways bosses are spending £2.75m on a string of changes in the area, which has already seen King Street closed to traffic.

They had previously said that the roadworks should not lead to significant delays to traffic.

The recent phase of work, which began on Monday, January 7, is focussed on Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street.

