Roadworks for Norwich’s Rose Lane to start, but highways bosses not expecting ‘significant’ delays

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Dan Grimmer

The next work in a multi-million pound shake-up of how traffic uses the area around Prince of Wales Road in Norwich will get under way in the new year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Fisher, chair of Norwich highways agency committee. Photo: Broadland District Council John Fisher, chair of Norwich highways agency committee. Photo: Broadland District Council

Highways bosses are spending £2.75m on a string of changes in the area, which has already seen King Street closed to traffic - and months more work is about to begin.

But they say that should not lead to significant delays to traffic.

The next phase of work, which will start on Monday, January 7, will see attention shift to Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street.

Main features of the scheme include landscaping and wider pavements, new crossing facilities and an new cycle track to join up with the cycle lane on Cattle Market Street, which was put in place as part of improvements around Westlegate.

The bus lane in Rose Lane will also be removed, but the existing two lanes for general traffic are being retained.

Junction changes at St Vedast Street and King Street will allow all traffic to move more freely through the area, according to council bosses.

This work is due to take around four months to complete but Transport for Norwich officers say the temporary traffic management during the work will not affect use of the existing two lanes for general traffic on Rose Lane.

Closures to vehicles will be in place on the King Street junctions either side of Rose Lane, with diversions in place for access. A seven-week closure of St Vedast Street will also be needed from the start of the work.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council’s chair of Norwich highways agency committee, said: “Work to Rose Lane will continue the improvements we’ve begun with the recently-pedestrianised section of King Street and aims to build on the benefits of changes around Westlegate.

“Traffic management here shouldn’t cause significant delays since the same number of lanes will be available for general traffic on Rose Lane.

“We will be working with our contractor, Tarmac, throughout on both pieces of work to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

The original plan had been to close off Prince of Wales Road to general traffic, but that was scrapped when traffic modelling showed it would actually slow buses down.