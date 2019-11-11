Star who will switch on Norwich's Christmas lights is revealed

The identity of the star who will switch on Norwich city's Christmas lights has been revealed.

Norwich City Football Club's midfielder Todd Cantwell will do the honours when the city centre is transformed into a winter wonderland.

The Canaries star, who broke into Daniel Farke's side during last season's Championship-winning run has netted twice in the Premier League this season, including in the memorable 3-2 victory over Manchester City. The 21-year-old, who was born in Dereham has also been capped by England Under 21s,

He will switch on the Christmas illuminations outside City Hall at 7pm on Thursday (November 14).

As well as the return of the much-loved Tunnel of Light, the city council has been working with Norwich BID to wrap 37 city trees with twinkly lights.

The night will begin with a parade for all to join from 5.15pm.

This year Father Christmas has recruited a team of wannabe Santa's, alongside a host of festive friends and performers to join his parade from Norwich Cathedral to Gaol Hill.

There will be seasonal surprises, including Rock Choir, Hellesdon and Sprowston Brass and giant snow globes, while people can visit Father Christmas in his free grotto, beneath Norwich Undercroft, from 6pm until 8pm.

And, from 6pm until 7.30pm, acts including Norwich Theatre Royal's community choir, Framtastic Gymnastics and Acafellas will perform on the stage at City Hall.

Clare Hubery, Norwich City Council's culture and events manager, said: "It is fantastic to have so many performers involved in this free night of festivities in the city, and we are delighted to have a Norwich City academy graduate doing the switch-on honours.

"As well as residents and visitors, this is also an opportunity for city businesses to join the Christmas cheer you'll see through the streets of Norwich."

Children who would prefer to meet Santa when the grotto is a little quieter and calmer, can book a visit between 11am and 3pm Sunday 1 December.

Email events@norwich.gov.uk or call 01603 212137 for information.

