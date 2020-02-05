New MP on brink of tears during maiden Commons speech

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:42 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 05 February 2020

The new Conservative MP for north Norfolk, Duncan Baker, cried as he addressed the commons for the first time on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Parlament TV

The new Conservative MP for north Norfolk, Duncan Baker, cried as he addressed the commons for the first time on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Parlament TV

Archant

North Norfolk's new MP was on the brink of tears as he used his maiden Commons speech to pay tribute to his late stepfather.

Conservative Duncan Baker spoke about well-known Holt businessman Michael Baker in a 10-minute speech on Wednesday, February 5.

The 40-year-old said: "I would like to thank my stepfather, who inspired me and unwittingly started me on this path to Westminster. I stand here wearing your shoes - my feet are killing me and wearing your watch so you are with me today.

"I know you will be looking down and I know your proudest achievement came true: we got Brexit done."

At the start of his speech, Mr Baker said he was given advice on his maiden speech and told it should be a love letter to his constituents.

He said: "It should be easier for me because this is to my home, where I grew up, to the place that I love so much.

"North Norfolk is the most beautiful constituency, and I'm going to prove it to you."

Mr Baker beat Liberal Democrat Karen Ward by 14,395 votes to take over the seat after Liberal Democrat Sir Norman Lamb's 18-year tenure.

The businessman, from Aylmerton, near Sheringham, said: "I believe this passion to help others, which not only led to my election success, is cemented very much in my predecessor, Sir Norman Lamb.

"Whether in Parliament or on the doorstep he still continues to be commended for his hard-working, considerate and kind nature.

"So I thank you Sir Norman for your hard work over the years and I know that, putting all partisan colours aside, we will work together on projects for the good of our constituents."

Mr Baker addedd: "We are the oldest constituency in the country and I will fight for the health services that we need, the right housing across our region, the infrastructure and to protect our precious natural environment."

He attended Gresham's School in Holt before studying business at Nottingham Trent and then qualifying as a chartered accountant.

He joined the CT Baker Group in 2008, becoming a director overseeing finance and IT four year later.

He said. "I grew up in a family that run independent businesses, not multinational ones, small and medium businesses. They are the life-blood of this economy.

"For me without business, without entrepreneurs, without risk takers, we would have nothing."

