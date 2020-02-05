Search

Sir Norman Lamb 'honoured' to receive knighthood from Prince of Wales

PUBLISHED: 15:47 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 05 February 2020

Sir Norman Lamb with family at Buckingham Palace. L-R, Archie Lamb, Lady Mary Lamb, Sir Norman Lamb and Ned Lamb. Picture: supplied by Lamb family

Archant

It was a family affair when Sir Norman Lamb was knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Sir Norman Lamb at Buckingham Palace. Picture: supplied by Lamb familySir Norman Lamb at Buckingham Palace. Picture: supplied by Lamb family

Sir Norman was accompanied to London on Wednesday, February 5 by his wife Lady Mary Lamb and his sons Archie and Ned.

Sir Norman, who stood down as the Liberal Democrat North Norfolk MP before last year's general election, said on Twitter: "A stunning day in London and a great visit to Buckingham Palace! Honoured!"

His son Ned said on Twitter: "Well done @normanlamb. Hugely proud of your achievements. Great to be at Buckingham Palace to witness you accepting your knighthood."

Meanwhile, Archie said: "Very proud day for the family. Dad, congrats on your knighthood- Fully deserved Sir Norman Lamb."

Sir Norman Lamb with his son Ned at Buckingham Palace. Picture: supplied by Lamb familySir Norman Lamb with his son Ned at Buckingham Palace. Picture: supplied by Lamb family

Sir Norman, who had received his knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, was North Norfolk MP from 2001 to 2019. Duncan Baker won the seat for the Conservatives at the election.

He said in June, when his knighthood was announced, that he was "thrilled and honoured".

He also said it seemed "a bit bizarre" to have been made a Knights Bachelor in the honours' list, and added: "I couldn't quite believe it."

Sir Norman Lamb with his son Archie at Buckingham Palace. Picture: supplied by Lamb familySir Norman Lamb with his son Archie at Buckingham Palace. Picture: supplied by Lamb family

Sir Norman, who received his knighthood for public and political service, served in parliamentary roles for 18 years including as party health spokesperson, health minister under the coalition government, and shadow health secretary.

He said in June: "I'm obviously thrilled and very honoured.

"I couldn't quite believe it. It seems a bit bizarre and it's been quite difficult having to maintain confidentiality about it."

The MP said he had to keep the news quiet for "about four or five weeks".

He added: "It was only myself and Mary who knew. A letter arrived one Thursday after I got back from Parliament.

"I'm actually aware there are an awful lot of people who do amazing work and don't get any recognition or honour."

Sir Norman added that the citation he was sent "particularly mentioned mental health work", a cause he said he was "passionate" about, and one had affected his own family.

