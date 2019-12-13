Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

North Norfolk has turned blue for the first time in almost two decades after Duncan Baker won the seat for the Conservatives.

Emma Corlett, the Labour candidate arrives at the count for North Norfolk in the general election. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Emma Corlett, the Labour candidate arrives at the count for North Norfolk in the general election. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Baker's victory - following Liberal Democrat Sir Norman Lamb's 18-year tenure as North Norfolk MP - came amid a nationwide swing to the Tories in the general election.

The 40-year-old businessman from Aylmerton, near Sheringham, won 29,792 votes, ahead of the Lib Dems Karen Ward on 15,397, Labour's Emma Corlett on 3,895 and the Brexit Party's Harry Gwynne on 1,739.

In his acceptance speech after the declaration at North Walsham High School's sports centre, Mr Baker said: "After 18 years, the Conservatives are back in North Norfolk. I'm truly humbled by this result."

Mr Baker paid tribute to Sir Norman, the North Norfolk Conservatives' campaigning team and his wife, Nina, for her support.

Candidates for North Norfolk in the general election, Karen Ward for the Lib Dems, right, and Emma Corlett for Labour, hug as they meet at the count. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Candidates for North Norfolk in the general election, Karen Ward for the Lib Dems, right, and Emma Corlett for Labour, hug as they meet at the count. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said his first priority as an MP was to "get on a train to Westminster" and vote for the prime minister's Brexit deal. After that, he said, he wanted to improve local business and drive growth in the region's economy.

He said: "I was born, grew up and raised here and it's that passion to help others, to make things better, to give back, which is why I stood to be your MP.

"We're the oldest constituency in the country and we need more and better medical facilities for the NHS. One of my key priorities is sorting out ambulance response times because they're just not good enough."

Mrs Ward said of the results: "Of course it's disappointing and I would have liked to have been standing here in a much stronger position.

Karen Ward, candidate for the Lib Dems, at the count for North Norfolk in the general election. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Karen Ward, candidate for the Lib Dems, at the count for North Norfolk in the general election. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"What it shows is that the 'get Brexit done' message has resonated out in the country."

Ms Corlett said of the nationwide swing to the Conservatives: "It's incredibly sad and I feel very fearful for the future of the most vulnerable people in my community. We have had our children's centres closed, we've had cuts to benefits that have seriously affected their quality of life."

Mr Gwynne added: "I think this result shows that this country is sick of this quagmire that we have been stuck in and they want to move forward."

From an electorate of 70,729 there were 50,995 votes cast, making for a turnout of 72.09pc, down from the 2017 election when turnout was 75.3pc. There were 172 rejected ballots.

Conservative Duncan Baker speaks to the other candidates after he became the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Conservative Duncan Baker speaks to the other candidates after he became the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Duncan Baker's team celebrate his win as the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Duncan Baker's team celebrate his win as the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

