General Election 2019: Counts under way in Norfolk and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 01:09 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 01:13 13 December 2019

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Archant

Archant

Counting is under way in some constituencies after Norfolk and Waveney went to the polls in the 2019 general election, with turnout down slightly on last time around.

The General Elction 2019 count underway for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle BoodenThe General Elction 2019 count underway for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

There are 650 parliamentary constituencies across the UK, with Norfolk divided into nine constituencies - Broadland, Great Yarmouth, Mid Norfolk, North Norfolk, North West Norfolk, Norwich North, Norwich South, South Norfolk and South West Norfolk.

Waveney, which covers the Lowestoft area, is one of the seven constituencies in Suffolk.

All but two seats were in Conservative hands before Parliament was dissolved Exceptions were Norwich South, (Labour) and North Norfolk (Liberal Democrat).

The closest battle is likely to be in Norwich North, where Conservative Chloe Smith's majority was cut to 507 by Labour in the last general election.

The general election count begins at North Walsham for the North Norfolk constituency. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe general election count begins at North Walsham for the North Norfolk constituency. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Conservatives are looking to take North Norfolk, where Sir Norman Lamb, is not standing, from the Liberal Democrats.

Voter turnout in Norwich South, which Clive Lewis is looking to retain for Labour, was 66.6pc - down on the 69.2pc in 2017. Counting has started there.

In Great Yarmouth, the turnout is 60.63pc from the eligible electorate of 71,957 and down on the 62.1pc last time. Great Yarmouth Borough Council is hoping to declare a result before 4am.

Turnout in Mid Norfolk was 68.76pc, down a tad on 2017's 68.76pc.

The exit poll forecasts the Tories will win 368 MPs, to Labour's 191, giving them a Commons majority of 86.

The SNP would have 55 seats and the Liberal Democrats 13, adding one seat to the 12 they won in 2017.

The Brexit Party would win no seats, Plaid Cymru three and the Greens one.

If borne out by the actual results, the prime minister will return to Number 10 later today with a considerable majority which will, in theory, enable him to drive through his Brexit deal and take the UK out of the European Union next month.

It would represent the largest majority for a Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

MORE: Norfolk and Waveney reaction to exit poll



MORE: Norfolk and Waveney general election 2019 LIVE: Results and reaction



Who are the candidates?

Broadland

Jess Barnard (Labour)

Andrew Boswell (Green Party)

Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrat)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative)

Simon Rous (The Universal Good Party)

Great Yarmouth

Dave Harding (Veterans and People's Party)

James Joyce (Liberal Democrat)

Anne Killett (Green Party)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative)

Margaret McMahon-Morris (Independent)

Adrian Myers (Independent)

Mike Smith-Clare (Labour)

Mid Norfolk

Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrat)

Adrian Heald (Labour)

George Freeman (Conservative)

PJ O'Gorman (Independent)

North Norfolk

Duncan Baker (Conservative)

Emma Corlett (Labour)

Harry Gwynne (Brexit Party)

Karen Ward (Liberal Democrat)

North West Norfolk

Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrat)

Michael De Whalley (Green Party)

Jo Rust (Labour)

James Wild (Conservative)

Norwich North

Karen Davis (Labour)

Adrian Holmes (Green Party)

David Moreland (UKIP)

Chloe Smith (Conservative)

Dave Thomas (Liberal Democrat)

Norwich South

Sandy Gilchrist (Brexit Party)

Clive Lewis (Labour)

Catherine Rowett (Green Party)

Mike Spencer (Conservative)

James Wright (Liberal Democrat)

South Norfolk

Richard Bacon (Conservative)

Christopher Brown (Liberal Democrat)

Beth Jones (Labour)

Ben Price (Green Party)

South West Norfolk

Emily Blake (Labour)

Pallavi Devulapalli (Green Party)

Earl Elvis of Outwell (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Josie Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrat)

Liz Truss (Conservative)

Waveney

Peter Aldous (Conservative)

Sonia Barker (Labour)

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw (Green Party)

Dave Brennan (Christian Peoples Alliance)

Helen Korfanty (LIberal Democrats)

