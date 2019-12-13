Search

Re-elected MP vows to push for A47 dualling

PUBLISHED: 04:41 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 04:41 13 December 2019

Brandon Lewis, Conservative Party, has held his seat in Great Yarmouth at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

Brandon Lewis comfortably held on to his seat in Great Yarmouth, with a thumping majority of almost 18,000.

Anne Killett, Green Party candidate in Great Yarmouth at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

He polled 28,593 votes, compared to the 23,901 cast for him two years ago.

The Conservative security minister said: "For Great Yarmouth, we'll make sure we continue investing in infrastructure, like the Third River Crossing, which begins next year.

"Getting control of the border was something I've heard a lot on the doorsteps in Great Yarmouth," he added.

The MP said he will also be looking to push the dualling of the Acle Straight during the course of the next parliament.

James Joyce, Liberal Democrat candidate in Great Yarmouth at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Mr Lewis said the first thing the new government will do is "get Brexit done".

"We will probably be getting on with that before Christmas," he said, adding, "Once Brexit is done, it will give the country a chance to come back together."

He said: "There is a psychological thing about getting Brexit done. The country has been more and more divided but once we've left we've left."

Labour's Mike Smith-Clare polled 10,930 votes - losing just over 5,000 votes since the election in 2017.

He said the exit poll figures were "unbelievably disappointing".

"Not for me, but for those kids that have to turn to food banks in Yarmouth, those affected by Universal Credit, those who have had children's centres close," he said.

He added: "There is now the possibility of five more years of cuts and closures. I don't know who much more Yarmouth can take."

James Joyce, Liberal Democrats candidate in Great Yarmouth, said: "I find it sad that the election was purely about Brexit, when so much needs to be done to change Great Yarmouth."

He said it was his third election in the area and that with each campaign the number of Liberal Democrat members in the constituency has increased.

"It's about building a base. It's about giving people a chance to vote for the Liberal Democrats," he said.

"The long game is there is a group of people throughout this country who believe this country is part of Europe."

The full results: Brandon Lewis (CON) 28,593; Mike Smith-Clare (LAB) 10,930; James Joyce (LD) 1661; Anne Killett (GRN) 1064; Dave Harding (VPP) 631; Adrian Myers (IND) 429; Margaret McMahon-Morris (IND) 154.

Turnout was 60.6pc.

