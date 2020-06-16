‘Considerable damage’ as road shuts due to third sinkhole in six months

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place Cp

“Considerable damage” has been done to one of the main roads into Norwich, where a third sinkhole in six months has appeared, highways bosses have confirmed.

Angel Road, in the north of the city, has been closed because of the sinkhole which opened up on Monday, June 15.

Norfolk County Council engineers are at the site of the hole this morning to investigate further.

A spokeswoman said: “Our initial checks yesterday showed that there is considerable damage to the road and our engineers will be assessing the site in more detail this morning to identify the extent and cause of the problem, including liaising with Anglian Water.

“We instructed our contractors yesterday to make the area safe but Angel Road remains closed to vehicles.

A police spokesman said a motorist reported the sinkhole at 1.30pm on Monday afternoon after they had driven over it and measures four feet deep and one metre wide.

Neighbours have been voicing their frustration after the hole opened up almost exactly six months after two previous ones were repaired, in almost the same spot.

Previously, a larger sinkhole brought the road to a standstill for a fortnight, with business owners complaining it had been “a nuisance”.

Days after it was repaired, the hole reopened and had to be fixed again.

The area around the latest hole was cordoned off by cones yesterday, but traffic was initially still able to pass. The road has now been shut.

Charyn Thompson, of Angel Road, said: “I think the only reason it has lasted as long as it has is because there has been less traffic, but now it has picked up again it has opened.

“I can always hear sounds when people drive down and hit the bumps.”