It's back! Sinkhole reopens on Norwich road THREE days after repair works

A lorry was stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson. Archant

Commuters have been hit with more travel problems as a sinkhole has reopened on a Norwich road, days after it was repaired.

First Norwich tweeted that the sinkhole, which closed the road for nearly a fortnight, has reopened.

Repair work was only completed on Tuesday, 12 days after the sinkhole first opened.

The bus service will be diverting its 21 and 22 services via Constitution Hill and Woodcock Road in both directions.

It was originally anticipated that the works would be completed by Friday, December 13, however the repairs took longer than anticipated.