Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place Cp

A third sinkhole in the space of six months has opened up in one of the main roads into the city.

A police spokesman said a motorist reported the sinkhole at 1.30pm on Monday afternoon after they had driven over it and measures four feet deep and one metre wide.

Neighbours have been voicing their frustration after the hole opened on Angel Road in Norwich, almost exactly six months after the last one was repaired and in almost the precise same spot.

Highways engineers are en route to repair the sinkhole, which has been cordoned off by cones, but as it stands traffic is still able to pass.

Charyn Thompson, of Angel Road, said: “I think only reason it has lasted as long as it has is because there has been less traffic but now it has picked up again it has open.

“I can always hear sounds when people drive down and hit the bumps.”

The commotion brought a number of neighbours onto the street, with many commenting on the fact it is not the first time this has happened.

It comes six months after a larger sinkhole brought the road to a standstill for a fortnight, with business owners complaining it had been “a nuisance”.

The hole reopened a second time days after it was repaired.