Where will the Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons be lit in Norfolk?

Published: 11:46 AM June 7, 2021

Beacons will be lit around the country and the Commonwealth to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - Credit: PA

Norfolk is being urged to lead the way when it comes to celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Next year marks the 70th year of the 95-year-old monarch's reign. And the nation will be taking a four day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to party.

Beacons will be lit across the country and the Commonwealth, while two Norfolk music teachers have launched a competition to choose a special jubilee song, which will be sing around the world.

Beacon lightings so far confirmed for Norfolk on Thursday, June 2, 2022 include:

Sandringham

Holkham Hall

Houghton Hal

Norfolk Tank Museum at Forncett St Peter, near Norwich

Potters Leisure Resort at Hopton on Sea

Broad Farm at Salhouse, near, Norwich.

Other events planned across the four-day bank holiday include the Queen attending the Epsom Derby on June 4 and a special Platinum Party broadcast from Buckingham Palace that evening.

There will also be a birthday parade and thanksgiving service, while on Sunday, June 5, people will be invited to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch, by staging street parties.



