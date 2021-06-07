Where will the Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons be lit in Norfolk?
- Credit: PA
Norfolk is being urged to lead the way when it comes to celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Next year marks the 70th year of the 95-year-old monarch's reign. And the nation will be taking a four day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to party.
Beacons will be lit across the country and the Commonwealth, while two Norfolk music teachers have launched a competition to choose a special jubilee song, which will be sing around the world.
Beacon lightings so far confirmed for Norfolk on Thursday, June 2, 2022 include:
Sandringham
Holkham Hall
Houghton Hal
Norfolk Tank Museum at Forncett St Peter, near Norwich
Potters Leisure Resort at Hopton on Sea
Broad Farm at Salhouse, near, Norwich.
Other events planned across the four-day bank holiday include the Queen attending the Epsom Derby on June 4 and a special Platinum Party broadcast from Buckingham Palace that evening.
There will also be a birthday parade and thanksgiving service, while on Sunday, June 5, people will be invited to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch, by staging street parties.