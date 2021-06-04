Norfolk should lead the way for Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons

Published: 12:22 PM June 4, 2021

A beacon lighting and firework display at Freethorpe to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 - Credit: James Bass

Norfolk should lead the way as the nation and Commonwealth celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

That's the call from the event's pageantmaster, who lives in the county.

Elizabeth II's 70-year reign will be celebrated over a four-day Bank Holiday weekend next June.

The Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee with four days of celebrations over a four day Bank Holiday weekend in June 2022. - Credit: PA

Beacons will be lit up and down the land and overseas after sunset on Thursday, June 2.

Great Yarmouth-based Platinum Jubilee pageantmaster Bruno Peek said: "Because of our connections with the Royal Family and Sandringham I just feel it would be great if the county of Norfolk led the way with the beacons for the Platinum Jubilee."

Mr Peek said every local authority in Norfolk was being sent a copy of the guide to event, and being asked to forward it on to all town and parish councils in their area.

"They've got a year to plan it, a year to budget for it, so there shouldn't be any excuse not to take part," he said. "So let's use this opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen, who's spent 70 years of her life giving selfless service to our nation.

"We've all got to make the most of this, let's come together as Norfolk, let's let Norfolk lead the way. Let's show how we can party in this county."

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageantmaster Bruno Peek - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Peek, 71, who has been awarded an OBE and made a member of the Royal Victorian Order and a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by the Queen organised beacon lightings for the monarch's Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

Pipers will play at 9.09pm, as the sun sets on June 2, 2022. Then choirs will sing a specially written song as the beacons are lit. A competition has been launched across the Commonwealth to choose the song.

So far, beacon lightings have been confirmed at Sandringham Estate, Holkham Hall, Houghton Hall, the Norfolk Tank Museum at Forncett St Peter, near Norwich; Potters Leisure Resort at Hopton on Sea and Broad Farm at Salhouse, near, Norwich.

Other events planned across the four-day bank holiday include the Queen attending the Epsom Derby on June 4 and a special Platinum Party broadcast from Buckingham Palace that evening.

There will also be a birthday parade and thanksgiving service, while on Sunday, June 5, people will be invited to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch, by staging street parties.

Copies of the guide to organising a beacon lighting can be obtained by e-mailing brunopeek@mac.com.











