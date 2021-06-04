Can you write the song for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Published: 4:14 PM June 4, 2021

Two Norfolk music teachers are behind a competition to choose the song which will be sung around the world as beacons are lit to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Alison Cox, from Fakenham, is founder and chair of Commonwealth Resounds, which promotes musical education in more than 50 countries.

The group has launched a competition in which anyone can enter the lyrics for a Platinum Jubilee song, to commemorate the unique occasion.

It has asked professional tenor and singing teacher Stephen Miles, who also lives near Fakenham, to assist with the project.

Ms Cox, 66, who teaches at the Purcel School for Young Musicians in Bushey, Herts, said Commonwealth Resounds was inviting anyone to send in their lyrics by August 2.

Once the winner has been chosen, composers will then be invited to write the music to accompany them.

"Absolutely anyone can enter," she said. "It could be a 10-year-old child at school or a professional writer. Who knows who's going to choose the right words? It's quite exciting."

Ms Cox said the finished song would be ready for choirs to begin rehearsing it in the New Year. She said she hoped choirs from across Norfolk would get involved in performing at beacon lightings on June 2.

Ms Cox added she was proud that Bruno Peek, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageantmaster, wanted Norfolk to take the lead with the beacon lighting.

"We can get Norfolk really involved in this, we can get choirs across Norfolk, writers across Norfolk," she said.

"It could be something for primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, universities, it could be for people who want to do special projects," she said. "It will be amazing for the person whose lyrics are chosen, it will be amazing for the composer.

"As the beacons are lit across this country and the 54 countries of the Commonwealth, there's going to be thousands of world premieres that day."

Mr Miles said: "Alison said would you like to come on board, it could be a really, really big deal. I understand musicians, I co-ordinate several competitions myself.

"I think it's a marvellous opportunity."

Judges include Ms Cox, Judith Weir, the Queen's master of music and Baroness Patricia Scotland, secretary-general of the Commonwealth.

For more on the competition, go to https://www.commonwealthresounds.com/projects/the-queens-platinum-jubilee/