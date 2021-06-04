News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Can you write the song for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:14 PM June 4, 2021   
Queen Elizabeth II walks past Commonwealth flags in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle , to mark Com

The Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee with four days of celebrations over a four day Bank Holiday weekend in June 2022. - Credit: PA

Two Norfolk music teachers are behind a competition to choose the song which will be sung around the world as beacons are lit to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Alison Cox, from Fakenham, is founder and chair of Commonwealth Resounds, which promotes musical education in more than 50 countries.

The group has launched a competition in which anyone can enter the lyrics for a Platinum Jubilee song, to commemorate the unique occasion.

Major General Nick Eeles Governor of Edinburgh Castle and General Officer Commanding Scotland light

Beacons will be lit around the country and the Commonwealth to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - Credit: PA

It has asked professional tenor and singing teacher Stephen Miles, who also lives near Fakenham, to assist with the project. 

Ms Cox, 66, who teaches at the Purcel School for Young Musicians in Bushey, Herts, said Commonwealth Resounds was inviting anyone to send in their lyrics by August 2.

You may also want to watch:

Once the winner has been chosen, composers will then be invited to write the music to accompany them.

"Absolutely anyone can enter," she said. "It could be a 10-year-old child at school or a professional writer. Who knows who's going to choose the right words? It's quite exciting."

Alison cox

Alison Cox, founder of Commonwealth Resounds, which is launching a competition to find the song which will be sung when the beacons are lit around the word for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Martin Wess

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  3. 3 Helicopter in near-miss with four RAF F-35s over Norfolk
  1. 4 Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies
  2. 5 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
  3. 6 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
  4. 7 Norfolk teacher struck off for 'bullying and ridiculing pupils'
  5. 8 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  6. 9 Sisters jailed for 'mean offences' against vulnerable victims
  7. 10 Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth

Ms Cox said the finished song would be ready for choirs to begin rehearsing it in the New Year. She said she hoped choirs from across Norfolk would get involved in performing at beacon lightings on June 2.

Ms Cox added she was proud that Bruno Peek, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageantmaster, wanted Norfolk to take the lead with the beacon lighting.

Commonwealth Resounds

A competition has been launched to find a song for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Commonwealth Resounds

"We can get Norfolk really involved in this, we can get choirs across Norfolk, writers across Norfolk," she said.  

"It could be something for primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, universities, it could be for people who want to do special projects," she said. "It will be amazing for the person whose lyrics are chosen, it will be amazing for the composer.

"As the beacons are lit across this country and the 54 countries of the Commonwealth, there's going to be thousands of world premieres that day."

Stephen MIles

Norfolk tenor and singing teacher Stephen Miles, who is helping to run the competition to choose the Platinum Jubilee song - Credit: Janine Roebuck

Mr Miles said: "Alison said would you like to come on board, it could be a really, really big deal. I understand musicians, I co-ordinate several competitions myself. 

"I think it's a marvellous opportunity." 

Judges include Ms Cox, Judith Weir, the Queen's master of music and Baroness Patricia Scotland, secretary-general of the Commonwealth.

For more on the competition, go to https://www.commonwealthresounds.com/projects/the-queens-platinum-jubilee/

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

You can now travel from Norwich to Barbados with only short layovers 

New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Investigations

Watch the moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home

Joel Adams

person
Pretty brick and flint cottage with wisteria growing along it, two pergolas and large green lawn

Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus