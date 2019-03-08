Person killed after crash involving pedestrian and bus in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A person has been killed following a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus in Norwich.

Police cordon in place following crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh Police cordon in place following crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police were called to Rose Lane shortly before 10pm on Thursday (August 8) following a collision involving a pedestrian and bus.

Fire and ambulance also attended but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed between the junctions of Saint Vedast Street/Prince of Wales Road and Riverside Road/Prince of Wales Road.

No-one was injured on the bus.

A number 26 bus was stopped at the scene with its hazard lights on.

The road was cordoned off in the area close to the Rooftop Gardens complex.

Fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham and Great Yarmouth attended the incident.

Police are investigating the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident.

Officers are also keen to hear from any bus passengers who left the scene and didn't speak to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.