'I thought it was a shotgun' - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren. Archant

A man who had been staying in a hotel close to the scene of a serious Norwich crash has described how he heard a loud bang before seeing the incident unfold.

Police cordon in place following crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh

The emergency services were called following a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on Rose Lane which happened shortly before 10pm on Thursday (August 8).

Police have confirmed a pedestrian, understood to be an elderly woman, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

A 29-year-old man, who did not want to be named but was staying at the Travelodge on St Vedast Street, described how he heard a "bang" before hearing a lady scream.

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

The man said: "When I first heard it I thought it was a shotgun - it was so loud."

The man looked out and saw a bus driving past the window with a woman being dragged along by the bus.

He said: "When I looked out the bus was still moving and she was being dragged. It was an older lady who was killed."

He ran downstairs where he saw police take someone away with them.

He praised the emergency services for the job they do in the face of what they "have to deal with".

Emergency services including police, ambulance and fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham and Great Yarmouth attended the incident.

Following the incident the road was closed between the junctions of Saint Vedast Street/Prince of Wales Road and Riverside Road/Prince of Wales Road.

No one was injured on the bus which was still visible at the scene, with its hazard lights on, following the collision.

The road was cordoned off in the area close to the Rooftop Gardens complex.

Police were stopping people from heading down Rose Lane past the Rooftop Gardens.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101. Officers are also keen to hear from any bus passengers who left the scene and didn't speak to police.