City centre road remains closed after fatal crash

PUBLISHED: 07:13 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 09 August 2019

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

Archant

A road in Norwich city centre has remained closed after a fatal crash involving a bus and a pedestrian last night.

Police were called to Rose Lane shortly before 10pm on Thursday (August 8).

The road was closed between the junctions of Saint Vedast Street/Prince of Wales Road and Riverside Road/Prince of Wales Road.

The pedestrian, understood to be an elderly woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remained at the scene of the crash, near the Rooftop Gardens, this morning (Friday, August 9).

Brian Clapham, concierge at Conisford Court, on Rose Lane, said: "I didn't really know what happened. It's shocking."

He added: "It's all been shut since 10pm last night.

"The city's going to blocked all day."

Police warned motorists to expect delays and said the road would remain closed until further notice.

In a tweet shared this morning, a Norfolk police spokesperson said: "Rose Lane, Norwich, remains closed until further notice following an road traffic collision.

"Expect delays - take an alternative route."

Drivers can only access Rouen Road via Riverside.

- Check our live traffic map before you travel.

