Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:08 AM August 11, 2022
Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Some filming has already taken place in Old Buckenham - Credit: Karen Wilton

Another location in Norfolk for the filming of Paramount's new drama series has been revealed.

Films crews for The Chemistry of Death have already visited The Ox and Plough pub in Old Buckenham and The Nelson Head in Horsey in Horsey this month.

And now filming is heading to the North Walsham area.

Actors and crew will descend on the village of Westwick on Monday, August 22, with School Road closed for the entire day - but it is currently unknown where exactly filming will take place.

The Chemistry of Death, a new drama series, is being filmed in Norfolk - Credit: Paramount+

The series for Paramount+ is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by British crime fiction writer Simon Beckett.

The plot follows a forensics expert who discovers a woman has been murdered while working in an isolated Norfolk village.

He is asked to help solve the murder before finding himself under suspicion from the locals.

It has been reported that it will star Harry Treadaway as forensics expert Dr David Hunter as well as Katie Leung, Jeanne Goursaud, Nick Blood, Amy Nuttall, David Hayman and Hardy Krüger Jr.

Norfolk Live News
North Walsham News

