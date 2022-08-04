News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village pub gets name change for filming of new Paramount crime series

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:52 PM August 4, 2022
The Ox and Plough in Old Buckenham has become the Black Lamb for the filming of a new Paramount series. 

The Ox and Plough in Old Buckenham has become the Black Lamb for the filming of a new Paramount series.

Film crews have been spotted in Norfolk for the second time this week as they shoot a new Paramount drama series. 

On Wednesday, August 3, and Thursday, August 4, there has been a hive of activity around The Ox and Plough pub in Old Buckenham.

Temporary signage has gone up with the popular watering hole being named the Black Lamb pub for the filming of The Chemistry of Death. 

Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham.

The pub also announced on Facebook that it was closing for two days for the filming in and around it on the village green.

On social media, the Ox and Plough said it would be donating £150 to charity of any money it makes.

Paul's Plaice fish and chip van is moving from its usual spot outside the pub to Abbey Road on Thursday evening.

Owner Paul Harrison said: "It is one week of disruption but it doesn't faze us as it is good for Old Buckenham." 

On Tuesday, film crews were spotted at the Nelson Head in Horsey.

The crime series from Paramount is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Simon Beckett.

