New Paramount crime series starts filming in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:55 PM May 12, 2022
The Chemistry of Death, a new drama series, is being filmed in Norfolk - Credit: Paramount+

A new psychological crime series from Paramount has started filming in Norfolk. 

Based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Simon Beckett, The Chemistry of Death is based in a Norfolk village where a grisly murder takes place.

The main character is Dr David Hunter who appears in other novels by Beckett.

He is asked to help solve the murder before finding himself under suspicion from the locals.

The 15 weeks of filming by Paramount will mainly take place in Glasgow and Norfolk.

The exact location of the filming in Norfolk is being kept under wraps by producers.

The Chemistry of Death was written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Sukey Venables Fisher and is being directed by Richard R. Clark, who also directed Outlander and War of the Worlds.

The series, which will be six episodes of 60 minutes, is being made for Paramount+ as part of several projects including a Sexy Beast prequel series and an adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow.

