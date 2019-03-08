Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich venue named among country's best loved historic pubs

PUBLISHED: 11:38 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 09 May 2019

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2017

A Norwich pub features on a list of the top 10 highest rated pubs that can trace their history back hundreds of years.

A map of the highest rated and oldest pubs in Britain. Photo: Liberty GamesA map of the highest rated and oldest pubs in Britain. Photo: Liberty Games

The Adam and Eve on Bishopgate is claimed by some to be the oldest pub in the city, with the earliest known reference to the venue being made in the 1240s.

As well as being very old, the pub is also well liked by patrons, as an analysis of Google reviews of the oldest pubs in Britain by Liberty Games has revealed.

READ MORE: A look inside one of the best pubs in Norfolk

In the list of the oldest pubs ranked by strength of review, the Adam and Eve placed ninth with an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One recent reviewer called it a "pub with real character and history", and someone else called it a "cosy little pub that still retains many old features."

Another reviewer said: "Have been going to this pub since I was a little boy. Parents took us for meals there. Lovely out of the way place and good to take visitors to Norwich."

Topping the list was The Clachan Inn in Drymen, Scotland, which is claimed to have opened in 1734 and had an average review rating of 4.7 stars.

Just behind that was Wales' The Skirrid Inn' in Abergavenny, which is said to have opened as early as 1110 and with an average rating of 4.6 stars.

READ MORE: 9 much-missed Norwich restaurants that have closed over the years

One of the candidates for the oldest pub in Britain is the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans, Hertfordshire, which claims to have opened in 793 AD.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Coastal communities may have to move due to ‘significant’ flood risks posed by climate change

At a public drop-in day in Hemsby for residents to look at the Winterton to Hemsby Costal Management Study. The Environment Agency has warned that some communities at risk from flooding or coastal erosion may have to move if climate change increases the threat. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich venue named among country’s best loved historic pubs

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman spent brother’s money on shopping and university fees, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich model railway shop unveils Brexit-themed display window

Helen Arnold and Anne Martin from Great Eastern Models in Norwich. Picture Facebook/Great Eastern Models.

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Man arrested after trying to steal a digger from ‘remote location’

Suffolk police were alerted. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists