Norwich venue named among country's best loved historic pubs

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

A Norwich pub features on a list of the top 10 highest rated pubs that can trace their history back hundreds of years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A map of the highest rated and oldest pubs in Britain. Photo: Liberty Games A map of the highest rated and oldest pubs in Britain. Photo: Liberty Games

The Adam and Eve on Bishopgate is claimed by some to be the oldest pub in the city, with the earliest known reference to the venue being made in the 1240s.

As well as being very old, the pub is also well liked by patrons, as an analysis of Google reviews of the oldest pubs in Britain by Liberty Games has revealed.

READ MORE: A look inside one of the best pubs in Norfolk

In the list of the oldest pubs ranked by strength of review, the Adam and Eve placed ninth with an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One recent reviewer called it a "pub with real character and history", and someone else called it a "cosy little pub that still retains many old features."

Another reviewer said: "Have been going to this pub since I was a little boy. Parents took us for meals there. Lovely out of the way place and good to take visitors to Norwich."

Topping the list was The Clachan Inn in Drymen, Scotland, which is claimed to have opened in 1734 and had an average review rating of 4.7 stars.

Just behind that was Wales' The Skirrid Inn' in Abergavenny, which is said to have opened as early as 1110 and with an average rating of 4.6 stars.

READ MORE: 9 much-missed Norwich restaurants that have closed over the years

One of the candidates for the oldest pub in Britain is the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans, Hertfordshire, which claims to have opened in 793 AD.