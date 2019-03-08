Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

WATCH: A look inside one of the best pubs in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:16 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 12 April 2019

Bob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The landlord of CAMRA’s Norfolk pub of the year explains how he helped The Leopard change its spots.

Bob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bob Utting, 48, hasn’t always been in the pub trade - in fact he started out in the haulage industry.

But despite his relatively late start to pulling pints, the landlord of The Leopard has done wonders for the pub since he took over in August 2013.

Within two years it was featured in the prestigious Good Beer Guide produced by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), and this week they named it Norwich and Norfolk’s ‘pub of the year’.

As someone who is proudly “NR3 born and bred”, Mr Utting knew what it took to transform the pub, which sits on the corner of Bull Close Road, from a “tired old lady” to a community gem.

Bob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He said: “When we got the pub we were closed for about a year while we breathed some new life into it.

“The original bar is how you see it now, the original bar had been ripped out and replaced with a tiny little bar, so we put it back the same way it was, got new flooring, made the entrance bigger.

“We basically went to town on it.”

CAMRA’s praise of The Leopard reflected the notion that the pub had come along way under Mr Utting’s management.

Bob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

They described the changes as a transformation into “a light and bright, friendly pub, with something for everyone.”

Speaking about how it felt to receive the accolade, Mr Utting said: “I’m just chuffed to bits to be rewarded for the hard work I’ve put in.

“This is a corner boozer, nothing more, nothing less.

“We’re blessed with so many good pubs in this area and I’m chuffed that The Leopard has been recognised.

Bob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA 'pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“The thing that makes a good pub is being part of the community.

“It’s been a long hard slog but the social aspect makes it worth it.”

CAMRA also named The Leopard ‘city pub of the year’ and revealed further winners - with The Green Dragon in Wymondham regaining its crown as ‘rural pub of the year’ and The White Lion on Oak Street named as ‘branch cider pub of the year’.

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting is put up at Tesco store

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man assaulted by teenagers in city

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11:25am to reports of a man being assaulted. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists