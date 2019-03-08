Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

9 much-missed Norwich restaurants that have closed over the years

PUBLISHED: 10:25 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 03 May 2019

Jamie's Italian, Woolf and Bird, and Carluccio's have all closed. Photo: Archant

Jamie's Italian, Woolf and Bird, and Carluccio's have all closed. Photo: Archant

Archant

Here are nine Norwich restaurants and cafes that left a hole in the high street when they closed, suggested by members of the Norwich Remembers Facebook group and based on reader reactions at the time of closure.

Tombland at night, Pizza One Pancakes Two, due to close. <photographed on slow shutter speed> < Pics by Natasha Lyster > een 9.2.02Tombland at night, Pizza One Pancakes Two, due to close. < Pics by Natasha Lyster > een 9.2.02

Pedro's Tex-Mex restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens is the latest cuisine casualty in a long line of restaurants that have closed their doors to the city for good.

Whether they closed in the last 12 months or decades ago, these are the eateries that locals lament the loss of - from national chains to independent businesses.

1 Pizza One Pancakes Too

Timber Hill used to be home to Valori's fish and chips shop. Photo: GoogleTimber Hill used to be home to Valori's fish and chips shop. Photo: Google

This former Tombland restaurant enjoyed its glory days in the 1990s, but is still fondly thought of by many city dwellers who can remember eating there. Zizzi occupies the same space today.

2 Purdy's

Purdy's was a trendy 60s coffee shop which was part of the original Westlegate development and open 24 hours a day for a time. These days if you want to stop for a drink and a bite to eat on Westlegate you could try Warings.

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3 Jamie's Italian

Closing earlier this year, the loss of Jamie's Italian has changed the face of The Royal Arcade. Missed by many as a friendly family restaurant the city awaits information on what will take its place.

4 Woolf and Bird

The new Woolf and Bird restaurant is set to open in Norwich. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe new Woolf and Bird restaurant is set to open in Norwich. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

This chicken restaurant was formerly located on Exchange Street. While Norwich isn't short of places to get fried chicken, Woolf and Bird offered something a bit different with their free-range ethos and commitment to quality. It closed last year.

5 Valori's Fish and Chips

A traditional fish and chips shop that resided on Timber Hill in the 70s, Valori's Fish and Chips is now long gone - but still fondly remembered. If you're peckish on Timber Hill in 2019 then check out Middletons Steakhouse or Donelli's Pizza.

Westlegate used to be home to Purdy's. Photo: GoogleWestlegate used to be home to Purdy's. Photo: Google

6 Carluccio's

The Norwich branch of the Italian chain restaurant, which was located in Chapelfield shopping centre, closed just before Christmas in 2018 as part of a restructuring of the company.

A Mercedes Benz pop-up shop is currently occupying the site.

Eating Out at Carluccio's at Chapelfield Shopping Centre. Picture: Denise BradleyEating Out at Carluccio's at Chapelfield Shopping Centre. Picture: Denise Bradley

7 By Appointment

This restaurant and hotel was considered to be something a bit special by locals and many were sorry to see it go when it closed its doors in 2012 after 25 years in the city. It was located on St George's Street in a grade two listed building.

8 Floating Restaurant

By Appointment. Photo: Simon FinlayBy Appointment. Photo: Simon Finlay

The original Thai On The River Floating Restaurant closed in 2017. The boat it operated from was later taken over by Vagabond Cafe and Restaurant after months of refurbishment work, but that too has now closed.

9 Steers American Diner

Steers was an American Diner located in the city centre near Jarrold. Locals who miss the relaxed atmosphere and meaty meals could try Captain America's, Ed's Easy Diner or Coast to Coast instead.

The Floating Restaurant in Riverside, Norwich. Photo: Natasha LysterThe Floating Restaurant in Riverside, Norwich. Photo: Natasha Lyster

Most Read

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Our wildest dreams’ - North Norfolk Liberal Democrats win huge majority in election 2019

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat group leader Sarah Butikofer said she was bowled over by the results of the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Canaries call time on bond that prepared Colney for promotion

Norwich City executive board member Zoe Ward believes the Canaries Bond has more than served its purpose. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Running column: It’s time for Mark Armstrong to move away from the marathon

Alison Armstrong celebrates finishing the London Marathon with husband Mark. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Norfolk care home placed in special measures after being rated inadequate

Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps

Watch: Lifeboat rescues motor cruiser in difficulty off Norfolk coast

Caister Lifeboat rescued a stricken motor cruiser off the coast of Winterton in Norfolk on Thursday (May 2). Picture: Caister Lifeboat.

How you could join the crew aboard the Excelsior on a special day sail

How you could get involved in a day sail on board the Excelsior from Lowestoft. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists