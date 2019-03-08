People urged to rally behind city's biggest street party as event enters a new era

Lord Mayor's Celebration, Norwich 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright 2017

People in Norwich are being urged to get involved with the city's biggest annual event as it enters a new era.

The Lord Mayor's Procession will return to Norwich on Saturday July 6, filling the streets with colourful floats, live music, dancing and puppets.

The street party is the highlight of the Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend and is expected to attract tens of thousands of spectators.

This year's theme 'love the world around you' was picked to reflect the changing direction of the event, which controversially banned diesel and petrol lorries from the parade in a bid to cut down on pollution.

Organisers said the move was an opportunity for participants to think of innovative ways to mobilise their floats.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "Vibrancy and creativity have always been at the heart of the much loved Lord Mayor's Procession, and this year's promises to be particularly special.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity for groups across the city to come together and have fun as we all consider ways we can celebrate and protect the world around us".

Backed by Arts Council England, Norwich City Council is also working with artists such as Kinetika and Sunshine International Arts, who have previously been involved with the Notting Hill Carnival, to support people develop their entries.

As always, prizes will be awarded to the floats which demonstrate the most creativity, with £300 for first place, £200 for second place and £150 for third.

Emma Stevens, culture and events officer at Norwich City Council, said "We've had a great response to this year's procession so far, and loads of enthusiasm about the theme - from bees and butterflies to sea creatures and recycling champions.

"I am working with some fantastic community groups on their entries, and would urge anyone thinking about taking part to get in touch if they need any help or advice."

Entries cost £30 for non commercial groups and £175 for companies, with proceeds going to the 2019-2020 civic charity, which will be announced at a Mayor-Making ceremony on Tuesday, May 21.

To take part, apply online at www.norwich.gov.uk/LMP or get in touch by phone 01603 212126 or email events@norwich.gov.uk by Friday, June 14.