PrimEvil is back scarier than ever with heart-racing horror mazes

Published: 1:49 PM October 15, 2021

PrimEvil has returned to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade for Halloween 2021. - Credit: PrimEvil

Norfolk's biggest Halloween attraction is back with a bang (and plenty of screams) for 2021 and there is something to scare everyone.

PrimEvil once again takes place at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade and sees the family-friendly park given a frightfully good makeover for teens and adults when it gets dark.

There is something to scare everyone at PrimEvil. - Credit: PrimEvil

It runs throughout October until Halloween night and offers five different horror mazes and experiences with live actors.

I headed there with a group of friends on the first week and the terror began in the car park as zombies chased us to the ticket collection booth.

Once inside we headed to get some food so we didn't have to tackle the scares on an empty stomach.

PrimEvil has teamed up with Junkyard Market. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

PrimEvil has teamed up with Norwich-based Junkyard Market this year to create a mini street food park there and I tucked into a tasty vegan burger and fries.

The first haunt we visited was the Circus of Terror and I immediately regretted eating first after walking through spinning tunnels.

It was a funhouse of frights with demonic clowns circling a ball pit and twists and turns around every corner, which left you feeling disorientated.

The Circus of Terror features demonic clowns and plenty of twists and turns. - Credit: PrimEvil

We then headed to the neighbouring Mayhem Manor Hotel, where we had to wait a little while in the queue.

However, the actors kept us entertained by playing rock paper scissors and holding staring contests.

Once inside the hotel, we were handed lanterns and there were various rooms to walk through that had been designed very well, which included a black and white television, blood-stained kitchen and lift simulation.

The woods are illuminated in green for PrimEvil. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Then we headed through the woods illuminated in green and went to Insanitorium in a makeshift hospital, which was an immersive experience with headphones playing electronic music and strobe lighting.

We then ventured to the Route 666 experience, which featured a range of frightening characters emerging from the trees and chainsaws.

Finally, we went inside The Crypt, where you needed to go through very tight spaces and it really left you feeling trapped.

Outside The Crypt at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. - Credit: Greg St Quintin

PrimEvil is not to be missed and it is a great chance to get together with your friends to get in the Halloween spirit.

PrimEvil runs until October 31 and you can buy tickets at primevil-scare.com