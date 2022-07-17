Burst water main in west Norfolk leaves homes with no water during heatwave

A burst water main in west Norfolk has left homes with little to no water - Credit: Anglian Water

A burst water main in west Norfolk has left homes with little to no water.

Water supplies are currently being affected in parts of North Wootten, South Wootton and Castle Rising, near King's Lynn.

Some home owners in the area say they have not had water since Saturday.

On Anglian Water's website, it states: "We are really sorry but customers in King's Lynn and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than originally hoped."

Supplies are now expected to be restored by 6pm.

But it comes during today's (July 17) heatwave, with an amber weather warning in place and temperatures set to reach sweltering highs of 30C plus.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council reported that it will be distributing bottles of water at North Wootton village hall.

A bottled water hub will also be in place at South Wootton village hall from 1pm.

If there are any #KingsLynn care/residential homes or others in need please get in touch. https://t.co/vnG1LBTuNm — Cllr Rob Colwell 🇺🇦 🔶Gaywood South (@WestNorfolkRob) July 17, 2022

Councillor Rob Colwell also called for help from the community to bring bottles of water to the most vulnerable until supplies are returned.

He tweeted: "Woodlands Residential Home in King's Lynn are without water and would appreciate any bottled water.

"I’m going down there now with some but if anyone has any spare, please help."