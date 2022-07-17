Hundreds queue for water as burst main leaves homes without during heatwave
- Credit: Rob Colwell
Hundreds of people were seen queueing for bottles of water after a burst main has left homes without during the heatwave.
People living in parts of west Norfolk have been without a water supply since around midday on Saturday (July 16).
Anglian Water is currently trying to fix the "complex" issue, which saw the water main burst along Spring Lane cycle path, in Gaywood, and expect the work to be completed and supplies returned by 6pm this evening.
This would mean that some homes have been left with running water for 30 hours.
But with the ongoing heatwave which has seen highs of up to 30C across the county, concerns were raised for the welfare of affected households and the most vulnerable.
This sparked action from communities in and around west Norfolk, to get water to those who needed it.
Water bottles were being handed out at North Wootton and South Wootton village halls on Sunday.
But Norfolk County Councillor for Gaywood South, Rob Colman, said Anglian Water - who were expected to be at South Wootton village hall with water bottles at 1pm - did not arrive until 2.30pm this afternoon.
This led to long queues with families standing out in the blistering heat.