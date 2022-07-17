News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds queue for water as burst main leaves homes without during heatwave

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:42 PM July 17, 2022
At South Wootton village hall,  thousands of water bottles were being handed out by Anglian Water workers.

Hundreds of people were seen queueing for bottles of water after a burst main has left homes without during the heatwave.

People living in parts of west Norfolk have been without a water supply since around midday on Saturday (July 16).

Anglian Water is currently trying to fix the "complex" issue, which saw the water main burst along Spring Lane cycle path, in Gaywood, and expect the work to be completed and supplies returned by 6pm this evening.

This would mean that some homes have been left with running water for 30 hours.

But with the ongoing heatwave which has seen highs of up to 30C across the county, concerns were raised for the welfare of affected households and the most vulnerable.

Hundreds of people queued for bottles of water in South Wootton after a burst main has left homes without during the heatwave

This sparked action from communities in and around west Norfolk, to get water to those who needed it.

Water bottles were being handed out at North Wootton and South Wootton village halls on Sunday.

But Norfolk County Councillor for Gaywood South, Rob Colman, said Anglian Water - who were expected to be at South Wootton village hall with water bottles at 1pm - did not arrive until 2.30pm this afternoon.

This led to long queues with families standing out in the blistering heat. 




Fire ripped through flats above parade of shops in south Norfolk

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

