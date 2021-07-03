Published: 6:30 AM July 3, 2021

Already dozens of events across the county have been announced in the run-up to this year’s Norfolk Day.

The annual celebration takes place every year on July 27 and is spearheaded by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And for 2021, it has welcomed back Richardson's as its headline sponsor.

Shouting about all things that are great about Norfolk, this year the special day falls on a Tuesday and we will be encouraging anyone who wants to hold an event to do so either on the day, the weekend before, or even during the days that follow.

Here is a list of the events which have already been announced:

The Norfolk Record Office has been working on plans to host an online talk entitled What is Norfolk? which will look at maps and other archives showing how the county has changed over the last 500 years or so.

The free event takes place on Wednesday, July 28. Bookings can be made via Eventbrite and searching for the Norfolk Record Office.

Alice Kent (top left), Elizabeth Haynes (bottom left), Melissa Brown (top right), and Hayley Scott (bottom right), are judging this year's inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition - Credit: SUPPLIED / (Melissa Brown) STUART HELLINGSWORTH

The Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition has been launched for the first time this year. Participants are asked to write exactly 100 words on the theme ‘A Norfolk Holiday’. More information is available on our website.

A new photo competition has also been launched ahead of this year’s Norfolk Day in a bid to highlight the inspiring work being done across the county. The Norfolk Community Foundation is inviting charities and voluntary groups in Norfolk to send in their photos capturing community projects in their area. More information at www.norfolkfoundation.com.

Melanie Sturman, virtual running challenge organiser - Credit: Melanie Sturman

It was the first event to be announced for Norfolk Day 2021 - the Norfolk Day 2021 Virtual 5k and 10k Challenge.

Hosted by Thetford Running Events, runners and walkers can take part in either a 5k or 10k route and share their photos as evidence through Thetford Running Events Facebook page. They will need to sign up.

In return, participants will be sent out a bespoke-designed medal. The challenge takes place on July 24 and 25.

Norfolk Day event prep at Broom Boats - woof! - Credit: BROOM BOATS

Broom Boats is inviting all Brundall residents, and the wider community, holidaymakers, and other users of the Norfolk Broads, to enjoy the river there between 4pm and 9pm on Tuesday, July 27.

There will be a fancy dress competition and an animal sticker hunt for the children. Food will be available from the Food Vault, which is new to Broom and is one of the many improvements made to the site during the last 18 months.

Antony Howell, Broom Boats managing director, said: “Norfolk Day is the perfect opportunity to encourage more people to enjoy the Norfolk Broads. It really is a very special part of the county.

“Despite restrictions, it’s been a busy time for us implementing new plans. We’re looking forward to being able to share some of these exciting new developments with visitors."

Eaton Post Office farmer's market will take place on Saturday, July 24. The free-to-enter event will feature a variety of Norfolk produce and crafts across more than 15 stalls in a celebration of the best of what Norfolk has to offer.

Great Yarmouth Library, will be celebrating Norfolk Day with an online talk by local author and social historian, Neil Storey, on Wednesday, July 21, from 8pm. Tickets can be booked by emailing the author's name to libraries.iconnect@norfolk.gov.uk

The Castle Quarter in Norwich is inviting all photographers to celebrate Norfolk Day by sending in their favourite photographs of Norfolk.

Eight of the best will be displayed as part of a special gallery. More information at www.castlequarternorwich.co.uk.

Characters from Norfolk’s historic Paston family will be popping up at popular tourist attractions this summer to launch the new Paston Footprint heritage walks from the University of East Anglia and Paston Heritage Society.

The pop-up appearances of characters in costume will include Margery Brewes Paston, writer of the earliest Valentine’s Letter, and Sir William Paston, who founded Paston College in North Walsham.

Free performances from the walk audio tours will feature tales of fights with local villagers, marauding French pirates, and other dramatic stories from the Paston Letters.

On Tuesday, July 27, people are invited to join a member of the Paston family on a guided walk through the medieval quarters of Norwich to hear their stories, be entertained by their family dramas, and discover their significant influence on the rich history of the city.

Further free performances and guided tours of the countryside walks will continue through the summer in and around the north Norfolk coast and Norfolk Broads. Exact locations and booking details will be announced on the Paston Footprints website and social media. More information at www.pastonfootprints.co.uk/norwichheritagewal

The Maid's Head Hotel Frolic 31 boat - Credit: © Just Big Smiles

The Maid’s Head Hotel, on Tombland, will be running three sailings of its new Frolic 31 riverboat, The Tiffany Rose, on Tuesday, July 27, in honour of Norfolk Day.

This is a ticketed event and will see participants enjoy a 90-minute cruise along the Wensum. For more information ring 01603 272008 or email sales@maidsheadthotel.co.uk

Paul Dickson with Tombland - Credit: SUPPLIED

A two-hour Shardlake's Norwich guided walk tour will be taking place in the city with guide Paul Dickson.

The event will celebrate C. J. Sansom’s best-selling novel Tombland, featuring Tudor lawyer Matthew Shardlake’s visit to the city at the time of Kett’s Rebellion in 1549. There will be a collection at the end of the tour for charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

The free event starts and finishes at the Maid’s Head Hotel in Tombland on Tuesday, July 27, from 10am. Booking is essential. More information at www.pauldicksontours.co.uk.

Hooma Comedy Club will be at the Last Pub Standing, in King Street, for an open mic comedy night featuring new material and new acts. The free event takes place on Wednesday, July 21, at 7.30pm. More information is available at the club’s Facebook page.

The Silver Road Community Centre is holding an event on Sunday, July 25. Volunteers will be putting on a free afternoon tea as well as delivering it to socially isolated people. More details to follow.

Mundesley Motor Show 2021 will be taking place on Gold Park, in Mundesley, on Sunday, July 25, from 11am.

The show is free to visitors and will be raising money for two local charities - Mundesley First Responders and the Mundesley Scouts.

There will be more than 100 cars and bikes on show. Broads Bars will supply drinks, Swash Nosh will put on a barbecue, and there will also be donuts from Thank Evans and ice-creams from Lamartis. Live music from The Browns.

Thetford Garden Centre has pledged to get involved with the big day and will be celebrating with flags and bunting at the garden centre, making sure there is a Norfolk Day ambiance to enjoy.

Buy Local Norfolk show their support for Norfolk Day. Left to right, Mark Barton, Julie Hunt, Glynn Burrows, Judith Glanville, Martin Lake.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A networking day has been organised by business network Buy Local Norfolk (BLN), which supports organisations that are local to the region.

Chairman Glynn Burrows said: "As an organisation, we believe in the importance of supporting our local, independent businesses to help keep money circulating within the local economy and to help ensure that there are more local jobs opportunities today and for future generations.

“Norfolk Day provides the perfect opportunity to help raise the profile of the wonderful individualistic traders that we have here in Norfolk. Now that restrictions have started lifting, we thought what better way to celebrate than by taking BLN on tour across the county.”

The organisation will host a networking event on Tuesday, July 27, between 6pm and 8pm at College Farm B&B and Wedding Venue in Thompson, near Watton.

More information at www.buylocalnorfolk.org.uk