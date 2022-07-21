Organisers confirm no campfires and BBQs allowed at Latitude Festival

No campfires or barbecues are permitted at this year's Latitude Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The organisers of one of the region's biggest music festivals have confirmed campfires and barbecues will not be allowed at this year's event.

Bosses of the Latitude Festival announced that due to high temperatures visitors would not be permitted to light campfires and barbecues at the festival which got under way on Thursday (July 21).

But gas stoves are allowed at the campsite.

🚨 Please note, campfires and BBQs will NOT be permitted in the campsites this year due to the extreme temperatures. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) July 21, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, traffic was building around Henham Park as thousands of people arrived early to secure the best pitches in the park.

Festival goers could be in for a warm weekend with temperatures of about 22C and 27C predicted on Saturday and Sunday.

The headliners for Latitude Festival this year are Lewis Capaldi on Friday, Foals on Saturday and Snow Patrol will close the event on Sunday.