Traffic building around Henham Park as Latitude campsite opens

Traffic is building around Henham Park in Suffolk as thousands of people arrive at the campsite ahead of Latitude Festival 2022.

While the main arena does not open until this evening, many have arrived early to secure the best pitches in the Suffolk park.

The campsite opened at 8am this morning and will remain open until 1pm on Monday.

There is currently slow traffic on the A145 and A12 leading into the site, with the roads expected to stay busy all day.

Police are advising drivers to leave extra time to get to the festival and other motorists to avoid the area.

The headliners for Latitude Festival this year are Lewis Capaldi on Friday, Foals on Saturday and Snow Patrol will close the event on Sunday.



