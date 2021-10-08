James Bond star Daniel Craig pledges £10k to Norfolk man's charity walk

Published: 6:55 PM October 8, 2021

Daniel Craig has pledged £10,000 to a King's Lynn man's charity walk.

The James Bond actor is donating the money to Three Dads Walking, the 300-mile charity walk being undertaken by three fathers of young women who took their own lives.

The walk will take the Three Dads from Morland in Cumbria to South Manchester, to Shouldham in Norfolk. the walk will take them 15 days.

They are raising money for Papyrus, a charity that works to prevent suicide among young people.

Tim Owen from Shouldham in Norfolk will be walking for his daughter Emily, Mike Palmer from south Manchester will be walking for his daughter Beth, and Andy Airey from Cumbria will be walking for his daughter Sophie.

The Three Dads are said to be "absolutely delighted" with the pledge.

A spokesman for Papyrus said: "Mr Craig's incredible donation means that we can continue to save young lives.

"It's had a good boost for their funding and it's such a generous donation.

"James Bond clearly has a heart of gold."

The Three Dads Walking charity walk begins tomorrow, October 9, and the dads will be walking around 20 miles each day.

Tim Owen, from Shouldham in Norfolk, previously said losing a child to suicide is "like nothing else on earth" and the impact is something families will have to live with "for generations".

"But I need to try to draw something positive out of it," he said

The three families hope to help others avoid the "life-shattering trauma of losing a child to suicide" and to raise awareness of suicide in young people.

Mr Owen's message to people struggling

"If there's one other young person out there going through anything like this, know help is at hand, I'd point them towards Papyrus and their helpline, and to make that call.

"You might think it's the right thing at the time, but the devastation you will leave behind will be massive.

"Just seek help, you have got to. There's no embarrassment in seeking help, because you don't want to be in our position. Phone somebody."

For more on Three Dads Walking and the three families' stories visit www.3dadswalking.uk

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org



