Norfolk hospital confirms new coronavirus-related death

PUBLISHED: 17:55 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 10 October 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn

A new coronavirus-related death has been confirmed at a Norfolk hospital.

The latest NHS England figures showed a death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, on Wednesday, October 7.

No details have been released about the patient at this time.

It is the first such death linked to Covid-19 at the hospital since September 26.

It brings the number of coronavirus deaths at the QEH to 155.

The hospital brought into visiting restrictions on Friday afternoon following a rise in cases in the community.

The James Paget University Hospital announced it was resuming restrictions on Thursday.

The Gorleston hospital confirmed its first coronavirus deaths in three months, following the death of a patient on October 7.

It has now recorded 118 Covid-19 linked deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

On September 29, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed its first coronavirus-related death since August 18.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn