Second Norfolk hospital reintroduces visitor restrictions

A second Norfolk hospital has announced it will be reintroducing visitor restrictions across its wards to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn said patients attending its emergency department should come alone, unless with a child or vulnerable patient.

No visitors will be permitted to the hospital, with exceptions in place for maternity, children and end of life care.

This will affect all visits already booked in for Saturday which have now been cancelled.

A hospital spokesman said ward teams will be in contact with families to provide other methods to keep in touch with loved ones.

Dr April Brown, chief nurse at QEH, said: “When we first announced that visitors were allowed back into the hospital we said that this would be subject to change in line with COVID-19 concerns. The changes that we have made are all in the interest of safety and in preventing an increase of COVID-19 cases in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

“Everyone in our community can do their bit to help us make sure we are able to treat those who need medical attention the most by washing your hands, covering your face, and observing social distancing.”

It comes nearly 24 hours after the James Paget University Hospital said it would be reintroducing visitor restriction after a rise in coronavirus cases in the community.

A visitor will be able to visit a patient receiving end of life care.

The hospital asks this to be the same person in any 24-hour period, unless there are exceptional circumstances, which can be discussed with the ward team.

Pregnant women attending the maternity unit can bring one person for the 12 and 20 week ultrasound scans, during the labour and birth of their baby.

Patients admitted onto the antenatal and postnatal ward may receive a visitor between the hours of 8.30am and 8.30pm.

Parents of babies receiving treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are permitted to be with the baby, but only one at a time.

The hospital ask parents who wish to attend the unit together to speak to the ward to book a time slot to ensure enough space around the cots.

In addition, exceptions are in place for a person to accompany children or adult patients who are considered vulnerable - including those with learning disabilities, autism or dementia - to outpatient and cancer clinic appointments.