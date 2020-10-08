Hospital brings back Covid visitor restrictions

A Norfolk hospital is reintroducing temporary visitor restrictions after a rise in coronavirus cases in the community.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston announced it was resuming the restrictions as of Thursday, with exceptions in place for children, vulnerable and pregnant patients and end-of-life care.

All hospital services will continue to operate.

Paul Morris, director of nursing, said: “This isn’t a decision we take lightly as we know how it can impact on patients and their families.

“Protecting our patients - some of whom are extremely vulnerable – is always our top priority and we must do all we can to minimise the spread of the virus at a time when our community has one of the highest rates of infection in the region, and we have seen an increase of patients with Covid-19 needing hospital care.

“We will keep this decision under regular review, and we appreciate the patience and support of our community. Please continue to help us and each other by following national social distancing, face covering and hand-washing guidelines, as these measures really do make a difference.”

There are a number of exceptions where visitors will be accepted, these include; one person accompanying a child or a vulnerable patient – including those with learning disabilities, autism or dementia – to A&E or an appointment or a cancer clinic appointment.

A partner can attend a 12- or 20-week antenatal ultrasound appointment and in the delivery suite during birth.

A patient/carer can visit a child who is on our children’s ward.

The hospital will also allow one person to visit a patient receiving end-of-life care.

A hospital spokesman said: “We’re asking that this is the same person in any 24-hour period, unless there are exceptional circumstances, which can be discussed with the ward team providing care to your loved one.

“Patients with an appointment or planned operation or procedure should attend as planned.”

A hospital spokesman said: “Remember, if we all play our part, together we can control the virus, protect ourselves, protect others and protect Great Yarmouth.”