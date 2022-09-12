Nationwide minute's silence announced in memory of Queen

A minute's silence will be held to honour the Queen on Sunday (September 18) - Credit: PA

A minute's silence has been announced in honour of Queen Elizabeth II as the country has been invited to come together to mourn the monarch's passing.

Prime minister Liz Truss' official spokesman said that a minute's silence would be held at 8pm on Sunday (September 18), the night before the Queen's funeral.

The spokesman said the silence could be marked privately at home or with friends and neighbours on doorsteps or in streets.

He said: "We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection.

"And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time."

The spokesman added that the gesture will allow a 'shared national moment of reflection'.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am.

King Charles III has formally declared the day to be a bank holiday.