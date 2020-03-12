Search

Advanced search

Move of Norwich's floating restaurant postponed due to high winds

PUBLISHED: 15:58 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 12 March 2020

Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A floating restaurant which has sat by Norwich's riverside since the 1980s is due leave its city centre mooring within the next 24-hours.

Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFloating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Last Autumn it was revealed that the floating restaurant, which is commonly-known as the former Thai on the River, would be moved out of the city.

It was initially hoped the restaurant could be moved towards the end of 2019 but the move failed to go ahead and the relocation was postponed.

Plans to move the restaurant, which is officially named 'Vagabond' were then put in place for today (March 12), with the Broads Authority issuing a notice to mariners that the vessel would be 'escorted under-tow' between Foundry Bridge and Trowse Eye on the River Wensum between 12pm and 4:30am tomorrow (Friday 13).

But at the last minute the move has been pushed back due to concerns the wind may be too strong to lift Carrow Bridge and Trowse Swing Bridge, which Vagabond must pass under in order to leave the city.

Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFloating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the Broads Authority, said: 'We are assisting partners including contractors, Network Rail and Norfolk County Council to move the vessel Vagabond.

'Due to the vessel's size, Broads Authority Rangers will be providing an escort whilst the vessel is in transit to its temporary destination at the Deal Ground.

'Vagabond was scheduled to leave the Port of Norwich tonight (March 12), however moving the vessel is a complex operation that requires the weather (particularly wind) and tide to be monitored closely.

'As the wind speeds today are exceeding 40mph, and the openings of Carrow Bridge by Norfolk County Council and Trowse Swing Bridge by Network Rail need to be within safe tolerances, the decision has been taken to re-arrange the operation to tomorrow (March 13) where conditions appear more favourable.

'The situation continues to be monitored by partners to ensure the operation can safely go ahead.'

Vagabond is a traditional Dutch style barge with an added structure built on top, because of the vessel's size and weight it will requires two tugs to pull/push and control it as it navigates the narrow river channel out of the city.

Most Read

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Saints’ chief expects City clash to go ahead amid coronavirus fears

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl held his pre-match press call on Thursday ahead of a Premier League trip to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man found dead in river is named

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24