Move of Norwich's floating restaurant postponed due to high winds

Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A floating restaurant which has sat by Norwich's riverside since the 1980s is due leave its city centre mooring within the next 24-hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Last Autumn it was revealed that the floating restaurant, which is commonly-known as the former Thai on the River, would be moved out of the city.

It was initially hoped the restaurant could be moved towards the end of 2019 but the move failed to go ahead and the relocation was postponed.

Plans to move the restaurant, which is officially named 'Vagabond' were then put in place for today (March 12), with the Broads Authority issuing a notice to mariners that the vessel would be 'escorted under-tow' between Foundry Bridge and Trowse Eye on the River Wensum between 12pm and 4:30am tomorrow (Friday 13).

But at the last minute the move has been pushed back due to concerns the wind may be too strong to lift Carrow Bridge and Trowse Swing Bridge, which Vagabond must pass under in order to leave the city.

Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Floating restaurant, Riversode, Thai on the river is being moved to a new location by David Howells and team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the Broads Authority, said: 'We are assisting partners including contractors, Network Rail and Norfolk County Council to move the vessel Vagabond.

'Due to the vessel's size, Broads Authority Rangers will be providing an escort whilst the vessel is in transit to its temporary destination at the Deal Ground.

'Vagabond was scheduled to leave the Port of Norwich tonight (March 12), however moving the vessel is a complex operation that requires the weather (particularly wind) and tide to be monitored closely.

'As the wind speeds today are exceeding 40mph, and the openings of Carrow Bridge by Norfolk County Council and Trowse Swing Bridge by Network Rail need to be within safe tolerances, the decision has been taken to re-arrange the operation to tomorrow (March 13) where conditions appear more favourable.

'The situation continues to be monitored by partners to ensure the operation can safely go ahead.'

Vagabond is a traditional Dutch style barge with an added structure built on top, because of the vessel's size and weight it will requires two tugs to pull/push and control it as it navigates the narrow river channel out of the city.