Well-known floating restaurant to be moved after sitting empty for a year

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

A well-known floating restaurant in Norwich which has sat by the riverside since the 1980s is due to be moved.

The boat at Riverside, near the train station, first came to the city in 1986, brought over by the Kemp family, who are still based in Norwich.

Since then, it has been a Chinese restaurant, the popular Thai on the River and, most recently, Italian eatery Vagabond, which closed just a few months after opening last June.

The traditional Dutch barge, which was brought over from Amsterdam, has since sat empty and in need of repair.

But a Norwich City Council spokesperson has confirmed that plans are under way to move the boat to a different area.

They said, with the move at an early stage details were sparse, but said: "We are working closely with the owner of the boat to move it from its current mooring at Riverside, but at the moment we don't have any confirmed dates around this."

