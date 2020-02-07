Date to be set for move of floating restaurant after delay in it leaving city

Search

07 February, 2020 - 06:30
The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope

A date has not yet been set for the move of a floating restaurant which has sat by Norwich's riverside since the 1980s.

It was revealed last autumn that the floating restaurant, which to many is best-known as the former Thai on the River, would be moved out of the city.

It was most recently Italian eatery Vagabond, which closed in autumn 2018.

It was initially hoped the boat could be moved towards the end of 2019, but a spokesperson for the Broads Authority said while it had not yet happened, the move was in progress.

"The Broads Authority is continuing to support and advise on the safe removal of the vessel," they said. "There are a number of factors and challenges to consider and we are hopeful that an agreement on the method and date for removal can be achieved very soon."

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson added: "Since the original date was postponed, we are waiting for the operator of the floating restaurant to set another date for removal."

The boat, a traditional Dutch barge which is now in need of repair, was first moved to Riverside in 1986, brought over by the Kemp family.

