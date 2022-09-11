News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Thank you, Your Majesty': Thousands of tributes laid at Sandringham

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:28 PM September 11, 2022
Thousands of heartfelt tributes to the Queen have been laid in front of Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate

Thousands of heartfelt tributes to the Queen have been laid in front of Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands of emotional tributes to Her Majesty have been laid in front of Norwich Gates at Sandringham as people continue to gather to mourn the death of the Queen.

Alongside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Balmoral Estate, the spot has become a focus for national grief since news of the Queen's death was announced on Thursday evening.

Mourners not only from Norfolk but further afield have travelled to the estate to pay their respects.

Visitors of all ages have been leaving messages of condolences, along with their floral tributes.

Details of the Queen's funeral have since been announced, which is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. 

The Queen’s coffin was taken from Balmoral by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh today, (September 11), before it embarks on a six-hour journey to London by hearse.

Her coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall and will be draped in the Royal Standard flag topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.

The Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, from Wednesday September 14 until 6.30am on the morning of her funeral, according to a senior palace official.

People gathering to show their respect for the Queen

People gathering to show their respect for the Queen - Credit: Chris Bishop

Tributes to the Queen at Sandringham

Tributes to the Queen at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A teddy bear among the floral tributes

A teddy bear among the floral tributes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands of tributes outside the Sandringham Estate

Thousands of tributes outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands of tributes outside the Sandringham Estate

Thousands of tributes outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

A thank you message from a couple from Norfolk

A thank you message from a couple from Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

People grieving the loss of the Queen by laying tributes at the Sandringham Estate

People grieving the loss of the Queen by laying tributes at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

People grieving the loss of the Queen by laying tributes at the Sandringham Estate

People grieving the loss of the Queen by laying tributes at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

A child's drawing to accompany the flowers

A child's drawing to accompany the flowers - Credit: Chris Bishop

A hand-written note thanking Her Majesty for her 70 years of service

A hand-written note thanking Her Majesty for her 70 years of service - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands of heartfelt tributes to the Queen have been laid in front of Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate

Thousands of heartfelt tributes to the Queen have been laid in front of Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Thousands of heartfelt tributes to the Queen have been laid in front of Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate

Thousands of heartfelt tributes to the Queen have been laid in front of Norwich Gates at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Queen
Norfolk

