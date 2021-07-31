'Absolutely wonderful' - Organiser's delight at Old Buckenham Airshow success

Gallery

Published: 6:53 PM July 31, 2021

The Matadors display at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organisers of the Old Buckenham Airshow have expressed their delight as more aircraft "than ever before" took to the skies this weekend.

The event at Old Buckenham Airfield, near Attleborough, showcased a wide variety of aircraft on Saturday including Red Sparrows, the RAF Typhoon and the Spitfire Mk1.

The Spitfire Mk1 at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event this weekend, which has more aircraft than ever before, with 39 and a half in total - the half being a micro version of the aerobatic superstar Extra.

After the disappointment of having to cancel the event in 2020, organiser Matt Wilkins expressed his delight in seeing the planes take to the skies and spectators in the grounds once again.

Large crowds of spectators enjoy the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said the weather was so far "cooperating" and that people were very happy to be there.

He added: "For most people it's been the first show they've been to since the beginning of the pandemic. It's been rather nice.

"It's absolutely wonderful, bearing in mind up until not that many weeks ago I was contemplating whether the best thing to do was just cancel.

The best viewing seat at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I'm delighted we've been able to put it on, with precautions in place. People have been very respectful from what I've seen. It's just great, it's pretty much back to the good ol' days.

"What's going on right now is the largest air display we've ever had on this airfield."

Organisers had to adapt in order to hold the event, which meant limiting admissions and holding almost all other activities outdoors.

Matt Wilkins - Credit: Sonya Duncan- Archant

Mr Wilkins added: "I think I got my calculations right by limiting the admission, everyone is nicely spaced out throughout the site.

"I did rearrange it a couple of times, it was not an easy one."

Military vehicles on display at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said his highlights from the day included the only B-17 Flying Fortress in Europe Sally B, and a "dog fight" race between a P-51 mustang and its 'German enemy' Buchon Bf109.

PlanesTV has been livestreaming the airshow on Youtube for people to watch, with more than 1,000 people tuning in throughout Saturday.

An Extra aerobatic aircraft flies alongside an Extra remote control model at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There were reports of long delays on roads around the show.

Mr Wilkins said there had been a crash earlier in the day which had created problems.

The Typhoon files at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Matadors display at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Matadors display at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Matadors display at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Typhoon files at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Large crowds of spectators enjoy the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Lucky Eva Kenyon gets to fly an RAF Red Arrow at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Jacob Maxam, 10, gets a good view of the aircraft from a 1940 Daimler Dingo scout car on display at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Nine-year-olds Aisling Fielding and Harry Mundy, enjoy the air display at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Old Buckenham Airshow. Picture: Kyle Batley - Credit: Kyle Batley

Old Buckenham Airshow. Picture: Kyle Batley - Credit: Kyle Batley

Old Buckenham Airshow. Picture: Kyle Batley - Credit: Kyle Batley

Old Buckenham Airshow. Picture: Kyle Batley - Credit: Kyle Batley



