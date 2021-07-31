Gallery
'Absolutely wonderful' - Organiser's delight at Old Buckenham Airshow success
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Organisers of the Old Buckenham Airshow have expressed their delight as more aircraft "than ever before" took to the skies this weekend.
The event at Old Buckenham Airfield, near Attleborough, showcased a wide variety of aircraft on Saturday including Red Sparrows, the RAF Typhoon and the Spitfire Mk1.
Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event this weekend, which has more aircraft than ever before, with 39 and a half in total - the half being a micro version of the aerobatic superstar Extra.
After the disappointment of having to cancel the event in 2020, organiser Matt Wilkins expressed his delight in seeing the planes take to the skies and spectators in the grounds once again.
He said the weather was so far "cooperating" and that people were very happy to be there.
He added: "For most people it's been the first show they've been to since the beginning of the pandemic. It's been rather nice.
"It's absolutely wonderful, bearing in mind up until not that many weeks ago I was contemplating whether the best thing to do was just cancel.
You may also want to watch:
"I'm delighted we've been able to put it on, with precautions in place. People have been very respectful from what I've seen. It's just great, it's pretty much back to the good ol' days.
"What's going on right now is the largest air display we've ever had on this airfield."
Organisers had to adapt in order to hold the event, which meant limiting admissions and holding almost all other activities outdoors.
Mr Wilkins added: "I think I got my calculations right by limiting the admission, everyone is nicely spaced out throughout the site.
"I did rearrange it a couple of times, it was not an easy one."
He said his highlights from the day included the only B-17 Flying Fortress in Europe Sally B, and a "dog fight" race between a P-51 mustang and its 'German enemy' Buchon Bf109.
PlanesTV has been livestreaming the airshow on Youtube for people to watch, with more than 1,000 people tuning in throughout Saturday.
The livestream for Saturday can be found here:
And for Sunday here:
There were reports of long delays on roads around the show.
Mr Wilkins said there had been a crash earlier in the day which had created problems.