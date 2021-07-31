Old Buckenham Airshow going ahead as planned this weekend

Published: 9:50 AM July 31, 2021 Updated: 10:09 AM July 31, 2021

Sally B, the only B-17 Flying Fortress in Europe, at a previous event. - Credit: John Allan

Flying is expected to go ahead as planned at the Old Buckenham Airshow this weekend.

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the event at Old Buckenham Airfield, near Attleborough, which will see aircrafts taking to the skies from around 1pm on July 31 and August 1.

This year, there will be more aircraft than ever before, with 39 and a half in total - the half being a micro version of the aerobatic superstar Extra.

Another major highlight is Sally B, the only flying B-17 in Europe and star of 1990 film Memphis Belle.

Taking a chair added to the enjoyment of the air display at Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

And on the ground, families are being offered a range of entertainment from a funfair and trade stands to classic car and military displays and museums.

Organiser Matt Wilkins said the weather was looking okay and that they are going ahead as planned.

He said: "The probability of rain after the display has ended today, and for Sunday it's looking even better.

"One third of the aircraft have already arrived. And flying will be as specified on all our websites."

The Staggerwing Beechcraft airplane on display at the Old Buckenham Airshow 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The organiser said tickets for the event have sold out and that it was looking "extremely positive."

He added: "It's great, we still do have a very comprehensive Covid risk assessment.

"We're strongly suggesting that people wear face coverings in specific areas such as the pay lanes, and other areas where there might be some congestion, and our facilities block.

"We've carried out an awful lot of work, I've re-planned the thing at least twice to comply.

"We're still operating with precautions onsite but it's great we're going ahead."

He added: "We make clear to everyone from the get go that this is always a fairly fluid thing.

"We're dealing with a lot of very old aircraft which are maintained better than any other machinery on earth. But things can change."

PlanesTV is livestreaming the Old Buckenham Airshow on Youtube for both Saturday and Sunday for people to watch that could not make the show.

