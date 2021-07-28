Video

Published: 5:30 AM July 28, 2021

Sally B, the only B-17 Flying Fortress in Europe, is the biggest aircraft on display at the Old Buckenham Airshow - Credit: John Allan

From exciting air displays to tasty food and drink, here is all you need to know ahead of the Old Buckenham Airshow 2021.

Where does the show take place and how do I get there?

The Old Buckenham Airshow takes place at Old Buckenham Airfield (NR17 1PU), near Attleborough, and it is located off the A11.

Attendees are being asked not to use sat-nav as it will take them through Attleborough and end up with them being stuck in traffic.

There will be yellow signs visible on the A11 to direct people the short distance to the airfield, where there is free parking.

The crowds along the flightline ready for the display at Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

What are the dates and timings?

The show takes place this weekend on July 31 and August 1, with the gates opening at 10am each day.

The flying starts from around 1pm and the gates close around 5.30pm.

The Turbulent Team. - Credit: Turbulent Team

What aircraft will be at the show?

This year, there will be more aircraft than ever before, with 39 and a half in total - the half being a micro version of the aerobatic superstar Extra.

In this exhilarating display, the full-size aircraft and the 43pc scale model will chase, swoop, turn and dive.

Another major highlight is Sally B, the only flying B-17 in Europe and star of 1990 film Memphis Belle.

The sheer power of the Typhoon will wow the Old Buckenham Airshow crowds this summer - Credit: Paul Johnson/Flightline UK

There is also the ground-shaking Typhoon, which will be the most powerful, loudest and fastest aircraft at the show.

The Turbulent Team will also make its Old Buck debut, with four aircraft that fly mostly under 700 feet and it involves popping balloons, flour bombing and general aviation craziness.

At the show, there will also be the world premiere of Old Buckenham Airfield's exciting electric aircraft project.

Old Buckenham Airshow 2018.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

What is happening on the ground?

There is lots to keep all the family entertained at ground level too, with a funfair, trade stands, classic car and military displays and museums.

There will also be the Food Village, ice cream, from Dann's Farm based in North Tuddenham, and the Attack and Destroy Bar.

At the end of each day, attendees can listen to live music on the Blister Hangar from vocalist Fiona Harber.

Guests can also bring their own chairs and picnics and dogs are welcome on leads.

Old Buckenham airshow 2017. Matilda Boniface enjoying the show. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

How much are tickets and are they still available?

Tickets must be booked in advance for 2021 and they cost £20 for the day for adults, £10 for children aged 12 to 16 and under-12s are free but still need a ticket.

The event is expected to sell-out, but a handful of tickets are still available at oldbuckenhamairshow.com