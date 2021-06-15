Tributes pour in for 'much loved lady' after body found

Published: 9:29 PM June 15, 2021

Margaret Smith, 87, was missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley for more than 48 hours. - Credit: Supplied by Murray Smith

Tributes are being paid to a much-loved woman whose body has been found after a huge community effort to find her ended in tragedy.

People gathered to begin searches around Swanton Morley for Margaret Smith who went missing from Lincoln House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Margaret Smith, 87, a resident at Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Sunday, June 13.

More than 300 people helped the police in searching for her on Monday, with a further 90 helping in the hunt on Tuesday.

A body was found on Tuesday afternoon and Mrs Smith's family was notified shortly after.

Tributes soon began to pour in for Mrs Smith, after the discovery was made public.

Margaret Smith went missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Nigel Reeve, managing director of Lincoln House's parent company, Castlemeadow Care, said staff were made aware of Mrs Smith's soon after she went missing.

He said staff acted "professionally and promptly" and immediately informed the police, Mrs Smith's family and the local safeguarding team.

You may also want to watch:

"This is a difficult and sensitive time for everyone," Mr Reeve said.

"This is tragic news and an upsetting time for everyone and our thoughts are with Margaret’s family and loved ones.

"Our residents and staff are devastated by this tragic news and Margaret was much loved by everyone at Lincoln House.

"Castlemeadow Care continues to support all the residents and staff at Lincoln House. The staff and residents are grieving the loss of a very much loved lady.

"We received so much support from the local community and we would very much like to thank everyone, the police, all search and rescue teams and the public volunteers for the overwhelming support and their effort."

Mrs Smith's family wrote on social media to thank those who had joined in the search for her.

People gathered to begin searches around Swanton Morley for Margaret Smith who went missing from Lincoln House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Murray Smith, Mrs Smith's son, thanked people who had shared his appeal for help and for their subsequent messages of support.

Sadly my mother was found dead this afternoon after a monumental effort by the emergency services & the wonderful villagers of Swanton Morley & further afield in searching for her. Thanks to everyone on Twitter who retweeted my appeal for help and subsequent messages of support — Murray Smith (@LingwoodMurray) June 15, 2021

Mrs Smith's daughter-in-law, Jayne Smith, wrote on Facebook: "We would like to pass on our sincere thanks to each and everyone of you involved in the search for her over the past two days.

"Our particular thanks to the volunteers of Lowland Search & Rescue, the emergency services and councillor Roger Atterwill for organising the extraordinary numbers of volunteers."

Swanton Morley parish councillor, Roger Atterwill, said: "It's very sad news and it's not the outcome we - or the family - wanted.

"The family have asked me to convey their sincere thanks to the local community.

"It was a tremendous effort in trying to find Margaret.

"We were blown away by the amount of people who came out to help us look for Margaret.

"I couldn't be prouder of the local community.

"It's just very sad news and our thoughts are with the family at this time."

People gathered to begin searches around Swanton Morley for Margaret Smith who went missing from Lincoln House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Margaret Smith, 87, was missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley for more than 48 hours. - Credit: Norfolk Police



