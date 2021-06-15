Rescuers resume search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Published: 12:20 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM June 15, 2021

Rescuers and volunteers have resumed their search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith.

She was last seen at her home at the Lincoln House care home in Dereham Road, Swanton Morley, shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, June 13.

More than 300 people, including some from the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards, stationed nearby, worked until the sun had set on Monday to help police in their search.

And another swathe of people desperate to help have turned out today, with Mrs Smith now missing for more than 48 hours.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue's drone from Wymondham is being used to look from the skies, while rescuers search at ground level.

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. - Credit: Supplied by Murray Smith

As well as the the general public, emergency personnel from the fire service, Norfolk Police, the British Army and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue have been out over the last two days looking for Mrs Smith.

Police met volunteer groups at Swanton Morley Village Hall at midday, when those who come forward to help the search were put into groups with a designated officer.

Controlled searches at specific locations will now be carried out, which requires people to be wearing trousers and sturdy footwear.

Volunteers were also asked to bring water to keep hydrated, and walking sticks to beat back vegetation.

On Monday, her son Murray Smith said he remains hopeful his mother will be found soon.

He said: "She has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. She would probably be able to tell you her name but she may not be able to tell you where she lives.

"It only takes one person to spot her. Social media has been helpful in getting the message out, but whether it will bear fruit is anyone's guess."

Police described Mrs Smith as white, 5ft 4in and of slim build with short grey hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a floral blouse and a navy cardigan.

Anyone who may have seen Margaret or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 535 of Sunday, June 13, 2021.