Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Published: 5:10 PM June 15, 2021

Margaret Smith, 87, was missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley for more than 48 hours. - Credit: Supplied by Murray Smith

Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for missing woman, Margaret Smith.

Norfolk Police confirmed the body of a woman was found in Swanton Morley this afternoon, Tuesday, June 15.

Officers were called to land off Elsing Road at about 2.20pm after a member of the public reported finding an elderly woman unresponsive on the ground.

Emergency services attended but sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place the family of Mrs Smith, an 87-year-old woman who went missing from Swanton Morley on Sunday evening, has been informed.

The death is unexplained but not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Officers would like to thank Norfolk Lowlands Search and Rescue, Suffolk Lowlands Search and Rescue, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the local parish council and community for their assistance.

Mrs Smith had last been seen at her home at the Lincoln House care home in Dereham Road, Swanton Morley, shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, June 13.

More than 300 people, including some from the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards, stationed nearby, worked until the sun had set on Monday to help police in their search.

And the search continued on Tuesday, when another group of volunteers turned up at Swanton Morley Village Hall to help emergency services for Mrs Smith.