News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Pensioner found in London four days after going missing in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:53 PM January 8, 2022
Updated: 5:56 PM January 8, 2022
John Boyd, 77, who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4.

John Boyd, who has been missing since Tuesady, has been found in London following a four-day search operation - Credit: Norfolk Police

A missing 77-year-old man from Downham Market has been found in London.

John Boyd search

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue searching for missing pensioner John Boyd on farmland near Downham Market - Credit: Chris Bishop

John Boyd was last seen in the town on Tuesday, prompting a large-scale search operation.

Search and rescue teams and members of the public assisted with the efforts and had been using drones and foot patrols to help locate him.

missing john boyd

A searcher out in the pouring rain looks for missing John Boyd - Credit: Chris Bishop

During Saturday, volunteers from the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue were out in force, hunting through hedgerows and combing fields to locate the man.

On Saturday evening Norfolk Police said: "Officers were notified today that John Boyd had been found safe and well in the London area. The family have been made aware."

Police thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.


Most Read

  1. 1 Two people in hospital after car rolled on to roof in north Norfolk
  2. 2 7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk
  3. 3 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
  1. 4 Aerial photos show impact of flooding on the Norfolk Broads
  2. 5 "I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day
  3. 6 Walkers warned as cliff path 'hanging over thin air'
  4. 7 Norwich plant shop closes as owner goes back to working in film and TV
  5. 8 Work begins on £6.1 million transformation of key Norwich street
  6. 9 Norfolk scaffolder caught drink-driving on way to birthday celebrations
  7. 10 Yarmouth's Charlie Chaplin busker lands role in acclaimed BBC drama
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Huge brick-built farmhouse set off a sweeping farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, North Norfolk

Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
NNUH bed ward

NHS

Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
A family have paid tribute to Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday April 9.

Suffolk Constabulary

Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped

Jane Hunt

person
The former Clarke's ironmongers building in Aylsham.

Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon