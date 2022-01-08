Pensioner found in London four days after going missing in Norfolk

Breaking

John Boyd, who has been missing since Tuesady, has been found in London following a four-day search operation - Credit: Norfolk Police

A missing 77-year-old man from Downham Market has been found in London.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue searching for missing pensioner John Boyd on farmland near Downham Market - Credit: Chris Bishop

John Boyd was last seen in the town on Tuesday, prompting a large-scale search operation.

Search and rescue teams and members of the public assisted with the efforts and had been using drones and foot patrols to help locate him.

A searcher out in the pouring rain looks for missing John Boyd - Credit: Chris Bishop

During Saturday, volunteers from the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue were out in force, hunting through hedgerows and combing fields to locate the man.

On Saturday evening Norfolk Police said: "Officers were notified today that John Boyd had been found safe and well in the London area. The family have been made aware."

Police thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.



