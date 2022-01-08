Breaking
Pensioner found in London four days after going missing in Norfolk
Published: 5:53 PM January 8, 2022
Updated: 5:56 PM January 8, 2022
A missing 77-year-old man from Downham Market has been found in London.
John Boyd was last seen in the town on Tuesday, prompting a large-scale search operation.
Search and rescue teams and members of the public assisted with the efforts and had been using drones and foot patrols to help locate him.
During Saturday, volunteers from the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue were out in force, hunting through hedgerows and combing fields to locate the man.
On Saturday evening Norfolk Police said: "Officers were notified today that John Boyd had been found safe and well in the London area. The family have been made aware."
Police thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.
