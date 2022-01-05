News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Drones and specialist rescue teams help in search for missing Norfolk man

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:38 AM January 5, 2022
Updated: 11:58 AM January 5, 2022
Norfolk Police appeal for missing Downham Market man

John Mr Boyd, 77, has been missing since Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Supplied

The search is continuing for a vulnerable 77-year-old man who is missing from Downham Market.

John Boyd, of Wimbotsham Road, was reported missing yesterday, January 4.

Officers are being assisted by Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team and a number of resources are being utilised to help in the search, including drones.

Mr Boyd was seen yesterday at 1.30pm outside the Iceland store on Wales Court in Downham Market.

He was also seen at 7.30pm in Maple Road.

Mr Boyd is white and approximately 5ft 9in of slim build with grey receding hair. He is believed to be wearing a green coat, tan trousers and brown shoes.

Norfolk Police are concerned for his welfare as he is considered vulnerable. 

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting incident 210 of January 4.

Most Read

  1. 1 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  2. 2 Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?
  3. 3 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
  2. 5 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  3. 6 Can you rehome these rescued pets in Norfolk?
  4. 7 UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project
  5. 8 Flooding expected along River Yare as far inland as Norwich
  6. 9 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
  7. 10 Dad fears for family's future as he battles rare brain tumour
Norfolk Live News
Downham Market News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers

Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham,

Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Victoria and Gavin Hunt, who run The Fox at Lyng, enjoyed a better Christmas in 2021

How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Aftermath of the fatal accident that saw a car plough into a house near South Walsham.

Neighbours' shock after man dies in crash that left car in living room

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon