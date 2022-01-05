Drones and specialist rescue teams help in search for missing Norfolk man
- Credit: Supplied
The search is continuing for a vulnerable 77-year-old man who is missing from Downham Market.
John Boyd, of Wimbotsham Road, was reported missing yesterday, January 4.
Officers are being assisted by Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team and a number of resources are being utilised to help in the search, including drones.
Mr Boyd was seen yesterday at 1.30pm outside the Iceland store on Wales Court in Downham Market.
He was also seen at 7.30pm in Maple Road.
Mr Boyd is white and approximately 5ft 9in of slim build with grey receding hair. He is believed to be wearing a green coat, tan trousers and brown shoes.
Norfolk Police are concerned for his welfare as he is considered vulnerable.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting incident 210 of January 4.
