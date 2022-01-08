News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Search continues for missing pensioner - four days after he disappeared

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:40 PM January 8, 2022
John Boyd search

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue searching for missing pensioner John Boyd on farmland near Downham Market - Credit: Chris Bishop

The search for a missing pensioner was continuing today.

John Boyd, 77, was last seen near his home in Downham Market on Tuesday night.

Missing John Boyd

A volunteer searching for missing John Boyd along the A10 at Bexwell, near Downham Market - Credit: Chris Bishop

Volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue were out in pouring rain, combing fields and hedgerows on the outskirts of the town for any sign of Mr Boyd.

Dressed in their red uniforms, members spread out to concentrate on an area of land alongside the A10 on the east of Downham.

missing john boyd

A searcher out in the pouring rain looks for missing John Boyd - Credit: Chris Bishop

My Boyd, who suffers from dementia, was seen near Iceland on Wales Court, in the town centre. 

At around 7.30pm, he was seen on Maple Road, a few minutes' walk from his home on nearby Wimbotsham Road.

missing john boyd

John Boyd was last seen in Maple Road, Downham Market, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 4 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Posters have been put up around Downham appealing for anyone who has seen Mr Boyd to contact police.

They are also on display in Knicat Bakery, near the station on Railway Road, around a quarter of a mile from where Mr Boyd was last seen.

missing jhn boyd search 4

A poster by the roadside at Downham Market appealing for information about missing pensioner John Boyd - Credit: Chris Bishop

Owner Susan Gooding-Lewis said: "We've been asking all the customers if they've seen him, can they keep an eye out for him. It seems so strange how he's just disappeared."

Bakery worker Sally Gooding said: "It's a sad situation. You keep your eyes open when you drive around town, that's all you can do."

John Boyd, 77, who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4.

John Boyd, 77, who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Colleague Julie Duncan said: "I live in Downham and we had the police around last night asking if they could search our outbuildings"

Police have used dogs and drones to search for Mr Boyd. They have combed Plantation Wood, near his home.

missing John BOyd

Missing pensioner John Boyd lived on the Wimbotsham Road in Downham Market - Credit: Chris Bishop

Officers are asking people living in the area to check sheds and outbuildings, where Mr Boyd may have taken shelter from cold, wet weather since he disappeared.

They say Mr Boyd is white, approximately 5 ft 9, of slim build with grey receding hair. He is believed to be wearing a green coat, tan coloured trousers and brown shoes.

missing John Boyd

A poster by the roadside appealing for information about missing John Boyd - Credit: Chris Bishop

Chief Insp Rob Button, who is leading the search, said Mr Boyd is vulnerable and may be frightened.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Boyd or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident 210 of January 4.

    


       

